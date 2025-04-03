Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears announced today that the club has loaned defenseman Hudson Thoronto to the Orlando Solar Bears of the ECHL.

Thornton, 21, appeared in one game with Hershey during his recall, making his AHL debut on March 19 at Springfield.

The native of Winnipeg, Manitoba has scored 14 points (3g, 11a) in 37 games with Orlando this season. He was loaned to the Solar Bears by Hershey on Dec. 5 after starting the season with South Carolina where he skated in seven games.

Thornton played with the Western Hockey League's Prince George Cougars last season, striking for 74 points (18g, 56a) over 68 games while serving as the club's captain. He led the club's defenders in scoring, and finished fourth in the WHL among all blueliners in points.

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on Friday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m. at PPL Center. Hershey returns home to host the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday, April 5, at 7 p.m. at GIANT Center for Harrisburg International Airport Luggage Tag Giveaway Night.

