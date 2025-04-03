Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot for the Fourth Consecutive Year
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Abbotsford Canucks News Release
Abbotsford, B.C. - For the fourth consecutive season, the Abbotsford Canucks have secured a spot in the Calder Cup Playoffs, following their 6-3 victory over the San Diego Gulls. The victory marks Abbotsford's 11th consecutive win, setting the record for the longest streak in the AHL this season! Abbotsford is the third team to clinch a playoff berth in the Pacific Division, joining the Colorado Eagles and Ontario Reign.
To secure early access to the thrilling playoff action in the Valley, click HERE.
Abbotsford currently sits third in the Pacific Division with 81 points (39-23-2-1), just one point behind second-place Ontario. With seven games remaining, including four at home, the battle for home-ice advantage is heating up!
The teams placing second, third, and fourth in the Pacific Division all receive home ice advantage in the opening round of the Calder Cup Playoffs.
Boasting an impressive 22-10-0-0 record at the Abbotsford Centre, you won't want to miss the exciting Abbotsford Canucks action during their final homestand of the season! The team welcomes the Laval Rocket on Saturday, April 5 at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 6 at 4:00pm, followed by the Calgary Wranglers on Friday, April 11 and Fan Appreciation Night on Saturday, April 12, with both games set for 7:00pm.
Tickets for the four remaining home games are still available and can be purchased HERE.
Grab your tickets now to get in on the action and be part Abbotsford's Push for the Calder Cup!
