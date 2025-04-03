Laval Trips Moose Again

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The Manitoba Moose (23-38-2-3) fell 3-1 to the Laval Rocket (44-17-3-1) on Wednesday night at Canada Life Centre. The Moose were coming off a 3-2 loss to Laval the night prior.

The Moose found themselves down a skater for a good chunk of the opening period, facing four Laval power plays in the first. The penalty kill was equal to the task, shutting down all four Rocket man-advantages. Thomas Milic made 13 saves in the period to lead the way for Manitoba. Cayden Primeau made eight stops at the other end of the ice for Laval as the teams went to the break in a 0-0 draw.

Manitoba found the lead eight minutes into the second frame. Tyson Empey set a pass out for Dylan Coghlan to race in on a partial break and the defenceman blasted a shot by Primeau for a 1-0 Moose lead. Coghlan nearly made it a two-goal period when Isaak Phillips set him up on a two-on-one, but Primeau had the answer as Manitoba took the 1-0 lead to the third. Milic stopped all eight Laval attempts he faced in the second, while Primeau turned aside nine of 10.

Laval stormed back in the third with three goals in under five minutes. Sean Farrell got loose in front and tied the game midway through the period. Jared Davidson capitalized from the top of the crease 2:40 later to give Laval its first lead. Defenceman William Trudeau capped off the run with a rip from the point past a heavily screened Milic for a 3-1 Rocket advantage. The visitors shut things down from there to take the contest. Milic finished with 25 saves in the game, while Primeau stopped 22 Moose chances.

Quotable

Moose assistant coach Morgan Klimchuk (click for full interview)

"Milic did a real good job the whole game, but for sure in the first period. Allowed us to kind of settle in. That ultimately got us going and then we traded chances a little bit in the second. Then a couple of mistakes there in the third that we paid for."

Statbook

Tyson Empey (1A) set a new career high with his 13th point (7G, 6A).

The Moose are 6-3-0-1 on Wednesdays this season.

Dylan Coghlan (1G) has six points (2G, 4A) over his past seven games.

What's Next?

The Moose host the Chicago Wolves on Saturday for the Northern Lights Game. Puck drop is scheduled for 2 p.m. CT. Tickets for upcoming Moose games are available at moosehockey.com/tickets.

You can catch the game on CJOB.com, the Winnipeg Jets App or AHLTV on FloHockey.

