Colorado Closes Road Trip with 3-1 Win over Firebirds

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

PALM DESERT, CA. - Colorado forward Jayson Megna notched a goal and an assist, while defenseman Devante Stephens netted the game-winner, as the Eagles concluded their four-game road trip with a 3-1 win over the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Wednesday. Goalie Trent Miner collected his 19th win of the season in net, making 26 saves on 27 shots. Forward Mark Senden also found the back of the net with an empty-netter late in the contest.

After both teams failed to connect on an opportunity on the power play, Colorado would generate the game's first goal at even-strength. Megna collected a puck at center ice before racing down the right-wing boards and lighting the lamp with a wrister from the circle, putting the Eagles up 1-0 with 2:58 remaining in the first period.

Colorado would go on to outshoot the Firebirds 6-4 in the opening 20 minutes and carried a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Eagles would add another goal late in the second period when Stephens fired a wrister from the right-wing circle past goaltender Nikke Kokko, giving Colorado a 2-0 advantage with 3:04 remaining in the middle frame.

Coachella Valley would generate their first goal of the game when forward Eduard Sale snapped home a wrister from the bottom of the left-wing circle, slicing the deficit to 2-1 just 5:30 into the third period.

Firebirds forward Brandon Biro would then have a potential goal waved off just minutes later due to goaltender interference on the play.

As time ticked down, the Firebirds would pull Kokko in favor of the extra attacker, but it would be Senden who would capitalize with an empty-netter from center ice at the 19:13 mark of the final frame.

Kokko suffered the loss in net, allowing two goals on 19 shots. The Eagles finished the night going 0-for-2 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

