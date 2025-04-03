Silver Knights Sign Connelly, Whitehead to Professional Tryouts

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

HENDERSON - Henderson Silver Knights General Manager Tim Speltz announced today, April 3, that the team has signed forward Trevor Connelly and goaltender Cameron Whitehead to professional tryout agreements for the remainder of the 2024-25 season.

Both Whitehead and Connelly signed entry-level contracts with the Golden Knights this week, which will begin during the 2025-26 season.

Connelly, 19, was selected by the Golden Knights in the first round, 19th overall, of the 2024 NHL Draft. The Tustin, California native played in 23 NCAA games this season at Providence College, totaling four goals and 13 points. Connelly also registered a goal and four points in seven games for Team USA at the World Junior Championship, winning a gold medal.

Prior to attending Providence, Connelly played in 109 USHL games with the Tri-City Storm from 2022-24, registering 55 goals and 125 points. He was named to the USHL All-Rookie Second Team in 2023 and the USHL Second All-Star Team in 2024.

Whitehead, 21, was a fourth-round selection of the Golden Knights in 2022. The Orleans, Ontario native played the last two seasons at Northeastern University, posting a 30-31-6 NCAA record with a 2.68 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. Whitehead backstopped the Huskies to the Hockey East Semifinal.

Before joining the Huskies, Whitehead played two USHL seasons with the Lincoln Stars from 2021-23, compiling a record of 41-23-6 with a 2.98 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He was named to the USHL's Third All-Star Team in 2023.

Connelly and Whitehead will join the Silver Knights immediately. Connelly will wear jersey number 24, and Whitehead will wear jersey number 1.

Trevor Connelly, Forward

Birthplace: Tustin, CA

Height: 6-1

Weight: 165 lbs.

Age: 19

Shoots: Left

Notes:

-Spent 2024-25 season playing NCAA hockey at Providence College

-Recorded 13 points (4 G, 9 A) in 23 games as a freshman at Providence and helped the Friars to an appearance at the NCAA Tournament

-Played two seasons (2022-24) with the Tri-City Storm of the USHL, where he totaled total of 125 points (55 G, 70 A) in 109 contests

-Was named to the USHL's Second All-Star Team and finished second in the league in scoring with 78 points (31 G, 47 A) in 52 games during the 2023-24 campaign

-Earned a gold medal with the United States at the 2025 IIHF U20 World Junior Championships and a silver medal at the 2024 IIHF U18 World Junior Championships

-Drafted by Vegas in the first round (19th overall) of the 2024 NHL Entry Draft

Cameron Whitehead, Goaltender

Birthplace: Orleans, ON

Height: 6-3

Weight: 189 lbs.

Age: 21

Catches: Left

Notes:

-Played two seasons of NCAA hockey at Northeastern University

-Appeared in 35 of the Huskies' 37 games this season and earned a 13-17-3 record, posting a .911 save percentage and a 2.74 GAA

-Competed in 70 career games with Northeastern, earning a .914 save percentage, 2.68 GAA and five shutouts

-Earned four shutouts in his first season as a Husky, tying the program record for most shutouts by a freshman in a single season

-Recorded 54 saves and a .915 save percentage to help Northeastern claim the 2024 Beanpot title

-Played two seasons with the Lincoln Stars of the USHL, earning a 41-23-6 record in 74 games and six shutouts to go with a .899 save percentage and 2.98 GAA

-Drafted by the Golden Knights in the fourth round (128th overall) of the 2022 NHL Entry Draft

