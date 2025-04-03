Ontario Clinches Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have officially qualified for the American Hockey League's 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs following a loss by the Tucson Roadrunners on Wednesday night.

The Reign, with 80 points and a 38-22-3-1 overall record, became the second team in the Pacific Division and 10th team in the AHL to secure a playoff berth to compete for the Calder Cup this spring. Ontario is four points back of first place in the division with eight regular season games remaining. The top finisher will be rewarded with a bye during the opening round of the postseason tournament.

The 2025 postseason appearance marks Ontario's fourth consecutive trip to the Calder Cup Playoffs and sixth AHL postseason berth. It is the first time in the team's AHL history that they've reached the playoffs in four straight years.

Current members of the Reign team who have previously won the Calder Cup include captain Joe Hicketts, who won with the Grand Rapids Griffins in 2017 as well as assistant coach Chris Hajt, who was part of the Manchester Monarchs winning team in 2015.

Ontario has 12 players who saw the ice in last year's playoff run who are still with the team, including Taylor Ward, who tied for the team' scoring lead with seven points in eight contests last year (2-5=7), and Hicketts who had six points last spring (1-5=6) and has totaled 18 points in 39 career AHL playoff games (2-16=18). Charles Hudon (3-2=5), Samuel Fagemo (2-3=5) and Andre Lee (4-0=4) were also big parts of the team's attack, each appearing in all eight games.

Postseason matchup and schedule information will be announced at a later date once determined.

The Reign will continue their regular season schedule in Calgary on Saturday for a matchup with the Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome beginning at 12:30 p.m.

