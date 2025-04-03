Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to ATO

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse Crunch News Release







SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to an amateur tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.

Hansen-Bukata, 25, skated in 38 games with Ohio State University this season. His 31 points ranked fourth on the team and first among defensemen. He also led the team with 29 assists. Prior to this season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner played four years at R.I.T. from 2020 to 2024. He has accumulated 109 points (11g, 98a) and a plus-59 rating in 170 career NCAA games.

Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.