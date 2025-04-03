Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to ATO
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Crunch have signed defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to an amateur tryout contract, General Manager Stacy Roest announced today.
Hansen-Bukata, 25, skated in 38 games with Ohio State University this season. His 31 points ranked fourth on the team and first among defensemen. He also led the team with 29 assists. Prior to this season, the 6-foot-1, 195-pound blueliner played four years at R.I.T. from 2020 to 2024. He has accumulated 109 points (11g, 98a) and a plus-59 rating in 170 career NCAA games.
Single game tickets and ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are on sale now and can be purchased in person at the Crunch office located inside the Upstate Medical University Arena at Onondaga County War Memorial at 800 S. State St. in Syracuse, by calling the office at 315-473-4444 or online through Ticketmaster. For the latest Crunch news, visit www.syracusecrunch.com or follow the club on Facebook (www.facebook.com/syracusecrunch), X (@SyracuseCrunch) and Instagram (@syracusecrunch).
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Fan Appreciation Day Is Sunday, April 13 - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Defender Tim Rego Through 2025-26 - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Preds Recall Wiesblatt from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Sign Connelly, Whitehead to Professional Tryouts - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Honor Local First Responders on Friday and Saturday Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins to Host Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Ross Mitton - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edged by Reign, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Beat Roadrunners 4-3 - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Defeat San Diego 6-3 in a Playoff Clinching Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot for the Fourth Consecutive Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Closes Road Trip with 3-1 Win over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Clinches Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Laval Trips Moose Again - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Stunned by Syracuse, Lose Season Series Finale 5-2 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.