Bridgeport Islanders Sign Ross Mitton

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Ross Mitton to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).

Mitton, 24, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 32 games with the University of Maine during his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this year. Prior to joining the Black Bears, he spent four seasons at Colgate University, recording 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 130 games with the Raiders. Mitton posted career highs in goals (11), assists (19), and points (30) during his senior season at Colgate in 2023-24.

A native of Manhasset, N.Y., Mitton played 132 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Fargo Force, Lincoln Stars, and Omaha Lancers from 2017-20. He helped Fargo win the 2017 USHL Clark Cup championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.