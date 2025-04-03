Bridgeport Islanders Sign Ross Mitton
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bridgeport Islanders News Release
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, have signed forward Ross Mitton to an amateur tryout agreement (ATO).
Mitton, 24, had 11 points (four goals, seven assists) in 32 games with the University of Maine during his fifth and final collegiate season earlier this year. Prior to joining the Black Bears, he spent four seasons at Colgate University, recording 72 points (26 goals, 46 assists) in 130 games with the Raiders. Mitton posted career highs in goals (11), assists (19), and points (30) during his senior season at Colgate in 2023-24.
A native of Manhasset, N.Y., Mitton played 132 games in the United States Hockey League (USHL) between the Fargo Force, Lincoln Stars, and Omaha Lancers from 2017-20. He helped Fargo win the 2017 USHL Clark Cup championship.
