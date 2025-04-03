Griffins to Host Fan Appreciation Night

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Grand Rapids Griffins News Release









Grand Rapids Griffins play before a big crowd

(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo) Grand Rapids Griffins play before a big crowd(Grand Rapids Griffins, Credit: Nicolas Carrillo)

Friday, April 11, 2025 vs. Texas Stars

Presented by Comerica Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

$2 Beers and $2 Hot Dogs: Every Friday, enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 hot dogs from 6-8 p.m., at select stands while supplies last. The $2 promotions for both beer and hot dogs will be served at stand one in the lobby, the stand next to section A on the concourse, the Captain Morgan Bar outside section 103, and at the Hops & Vines stand located next to section 120. In addition, fans can find $2 beers at BC Pizza and Cattle Vally and $2 hot dogs at the Ionia Grill outside section 105, RTD Land outside section 126, Ottawa Grill outside section 124, the stand outside section 128, and the stand outside section 103.

Free Ride Friday on The Rapid: Ride the Rapid to and from any Friday game and enjoy a complimentary fare by showing your ticket to that night's game. Visit ridetherapid.org for schedule information, routes and maps.

College Discount: College students can buy online using their school .edu email address or show their ID at every Friday game to purchase an Upper Level Faceoff or Crease ticket for $16, an Upper Level Center Ice ticket for $19, or a Lower Level Faceoff ticket for $23. Limit one ticket per ID if purchased in-person. Visit griffinshockey.com/college to purchase College Night tickets and sign up for text alerts.

Saturday, April 12, 2025 vs. Texas Stars

Fan Appreciation Night presented by Huntington Bank

Time: 7 p.m. at Van Andel Arena (doors open at 6 p.m. for the general public, 5:45 p.m. for season-ticket holders).

Friends & Family 4-Packs: These packs are available for all Saturday games during the 2024-25 season and include four or more game tickets, $20 or more in concession cash, and a free "share it" item from Morning Belle. Visit griffinshockey.com/f4p or call (616) 774-4585 ext. 2.

Post-Game Open Skate: Bring your skates to the rink and take to the ice for a post-game open skate. As a reminder, Van Andel Arena has a no-bag policy, but security will allow fans to use bags to bring in their skates.

GRPD vs. GRFD Charity Hockey Game: The Griffins will host the fourth annual Grand Rapids Police Department versus Grand Rapids Fire Department hockey game at Van Andel Arena on Saturday, April 12 at 12:30 p.m. All guests are welcome to come watch this charity game, benefiting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. A ticket purchased to the GRPD vs. GRFD game also gets you into the Griffins game that night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m. Click here to view more details about the game and to purchase your tickets.

"Put A Lid On It" Bike Giveaway: Ten-year-old Oliver Womersley of Sparta will receive a new bike during the first intermission, courtesy of the Griffins' "Put A Lid On It" helmet safety program presented by Helen DeVos Children's Hospital. His name was chosen at random from several hundred children who visited griffinshockey.com during the past year and made a pledge to always wear their helmets when riding bikes. For more information on the program or to make a helmet pledge, visit griffinshockey.com/putalidonit.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.