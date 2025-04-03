Wolf Pack Weekend Preview: April 3rd, 2025

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack hit the road for a pair of games in Chocolatetown this weekend. The Wolf Pack and Hershey Bears will meet for the final two times on Saturday and Sunday, part of the Wolf Pack's current five-game road trip.

Saturday, April 5 th, 2025, at Hershey Bears (7:00 p.m.)

Sunday, April 6 th, 2025, at Hershey Bears (5:00 p.m.): The Wolf Pack and Bears will battle it out on Saturday and Sunday to conclude their four-game season series.

The Wolf Pack are 2-0-0-0 in the season series thanks to a pair of victories on home ice. They blanked the Bears 3-0 in the series opener on Dec. 11. Dylan Garand made 31 saves to collect his second shutout of the season, while Jake Leschyshyn scored a pair of power play goals. His first strike of the night, 8:52 into the second period, was the eventual game-winning goal.

Nathan Sucese also scored in the win, while Matthew Robertson recorded three assists.

The Wolf Pack picked up a 4-3 victory in the most recent meeting on Mar. 21. The Bears led 3-1 3:33 into the second period on goals from Hendrix Lapierre, Brad Hunt, and Riley Sutter, but the Wolf Pack would score the game's final three goals to pick up a key victory.

Bryce McConnell-Barker and Dylan Roobroeck scored late in the second period to tie the game 3-3. Roobroeck then scored on a backdoor feed from Blade Jenkins 14:34 into the third period to give the Wolf Pack the lead for good. The goal was Roobroeck's first career game-winning strike.

Noah Laba, making his pro debut, also scored in the win. He struck shorthanded in the opening period.

Quick Hits:

- The Wolf Pack have already earned a split of the season series against the Bears and can clinch a season series victory with a win this weekend in Hershey.

- The Wolf Pack last won the season series against the Bears during the 2021-22 campaign. The Wolf Pack went 5-1-0-0 against the Bears that season.

- The Wolf Pack went 1-2-0-0 in three games in Hershey during the 2023-24 regular season. Their lone victory was a 5-3 triumph on Jan. 6.

