Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hartford Wolf Pack News Release
HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Blake Hillman to a one-year contract extension. The deal will cover the 2025-26 season.
Hillman, 29, has scored ten points (3 g, 7 a) and posted a +8 +/- rating in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his third with the club.
The native of Elk River, MN, set career-high marks in goals (4), assists (11), and points (15) during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Wolf Pack while skating in a career-high 60 games.
Over three seasons in Hartford, Hillman has appeared in 136 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 30 points (7 g, 23 a).
Hillman has skated in 232 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, and Rockford IceHogs, scoring 44 points (8 g, 36 a). He has also skated in four NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring a goal.
Hillman was selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.
Hartford Wolf Pack transactions during the 2024-25 season are powered by Verizon.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025
- Fan Appreciation Day Is Sunday, April 13 - Charlotte Checkers
- Monsters Transform to Cleveland Pierogies for Dough-Lightful Weekend - Cleveland Monsters
- Reign Sign Defender Tim Rego Through 2025-26 - Ontario Reign
- Syracuse Crunch Sign Defenseman Aiden Hansen-Bukata to ATO - Syracuse Crunch
- Preds Recall Wiesblatt from Milwaukee - Milwaukee Admirals
- Silver Knights Sign Connelly, Whitehead to Professional Tryouts - Henderson Silver Knights
- Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Comets Honor Local First Responders on Friday and Saturday Night - Utica Comets
- Griffins to Host Fan Appreciation Night - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Hudson Thornton Loaned to Orlando - Hershey Bears
- Bridgeport Islanders Sign Ross Mitton - Bridgeport Islanders
- Barracuda Edged by Reign, 3-2 - San Jose Barracuda
- Wranglers Beat Roadrunners 4-3 - Calgary Wranglers
- Reign Clinch Playoff Spot with Win over San Jose - Ontario Reign
- Abbotsford Doubles up Gulls - San Diego Gulls
- Canucks Defeat San Diego 6-3 in a Playoff Clinching Victory - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Canucks Clinch Calder Cup Playoff Spot for the Fourth Consecutive Year - Abbotsford Canucks
- Colorado Closes Road Trip with 3-1 Win over Firebirds - Colorado Eagles
- Roadrunners' Rally Falls Short in 4-3 Loss to Wranglers - Tucson Roadrunners
- Ontario Clinches Spot in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Ontario Reign
- Laval Trips Moose Again - Manitoba Moose
- Senators Stunned by Syracuse, Lose Season Series Finale 5-2 - Belleville Senators
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.