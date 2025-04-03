Wolf Pack Re-Sign Defenseman Blake Hillman

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers Assistant General Manager and Hartford Wolf Pack General Manager Ryan Martin announced today that the club has signed defenseman Blake Hillman to a one-year contract extension. The deal will cover the 2025-26 season.

Hillman, 29, has scored ten points (3 g, 7 a) and posted a +8 +/- rating in 47 games with the Wolf Pack this season, his third with the club.

The native of Elk River, MN, set career-high marks in goals (4), assists (11), and points (15) during the 2023-24 season as a member of the Wolf Pack while skating in a career-high 60 games.

Over three seasons in Hartford, Hillman has appeared in 136 games with the Wolf Pack, scoring 30 points (7 g, 23 a).

Hillman has skated in 232 career AHL games with the Wolf Pack, Grand Rapids Griffins, Providence Bruins, Stockton Heat, and Rockford IceHogs, scoring 44 points (8 g, 36 a). He has also skated in four NHL games with the Chicago Blackhawks, scoring a goal.

Hillman was selected in the sixth round, 173rd overall, by the Blackhawks in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

