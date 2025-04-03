Abbotsford Doubles up Gulls

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls fell 6-3 to the Abbotsford Canucks tonight in the final game of their four-game homestand. San Diego went 3-1 over that stretch and remain five points out of a playoff spot following tonight's contest.

Stian Solberg scored his second goal in as many nights to open the scoring for the Gulls tonight.

Judd Caulfield tied his single season career high in goals by scoring his 10th of the season this evening.

Justin Bailey scored his 19th goal of the season, finding the back of the net on a power play. Bailey extends his point streak to three games and has 3-2=5 points over that stretch. In 28 games since joining the Gulls, Bailey has totaled 12-10=22 points.

Ian Moore tallied his third assist of the season and now has 1-3=4 points six games with San Diego.

Owen Lindmark tallied his first career AHL point and assist tonight with the primary helper on Caulfield's goal.

Carsen Twarynski earned a pair of points against his former team with two assists. Twarynski has totaled 3-4=7 points in seven games with the Gulls.

Nico Myatovic extended his point streak to a fourth game with his ninth assist of the campaign. Myatovic's four-game point streak is the first of his career and he has logged 3-4=7 points in his last six games.

Jan Mysak grabbed an assist for the third game in a row to bring his season total to 17-21=38 points.

Ville Husso stopped 17-of-22 shots tonight. Tonight's loss snaps Husso's string of six consecutive victories dating back to March 5 vs. San Jose.

The Gulls are set to hit the road for a pair of games against the Iowa Wild on Friday, April 4 (5 p.m.) and Sunday, April 6 (1 p.m.)

POSTGAME QUOTES      

SAN DIEGO GULLS      

Assistant coach Kris Sparre   

On the third period

I think some decision-making kind of snuck up on us and we found ourselves with the lead going into the third, which was great, but I think there were a lot of hidden mistakes, with how good our goaltending was early on in that game, giving up breakaways, 2-on-0's, we felt like we didn't deserve to be up the goal that we were. It's an unfortunate feeling that we have right now after this game, but we're also happy with the progress we've made and there's a lot of hockey left to play.

On tightening things up for the last seven games of the season

We've played a lot of really, really good hockey as of late. You go back to last week, three huge games at home, we won all three of them against some really strong opponents. I thought tonight, we were a little casual in some areas. It's unfortunate, like we talked about. But again, you go back to the leadership, you go back to the locker room. We have guys that are going to respond. We know that at this point in the season, we'll expect a big night in Iowa.

On the upcoming road trip being good for the team

It can be. We got a tight knit group in there, probably the tightest group that I've seen in my three years in San Diego. It's nice. We got some new bodies around, some new guys coming from college and Europe, and for them to get an opportunity to spend it with their teammates, it's going to be great. Again, it's one game at a time. We drop one tonight. The is the sky isn't falling. We pick ourselves back up and we get right back to work tomorrow.

Defenseman Roland McKeown

On what changed going in to the third

I think when we've found success, we've been stingy, and it felt like in that third, it was just kind of the opposite of that. We kind of let their goals happen by making big mistakes in key moments. A great team like that is going to bury on high end chances, like they had. You can't give them that many.

On if this is a wakeup call going into the end of the season

I don't think so entirely. The thing about playoffs when you're in them, you turn the page as soon as you wake up. That's what we're going to do when we head to Iowa.

On the team bonding during the upcoming road trip

We got to find that sync right away. It's common in the American League to have new guys come in, college guys and junior guys are finishing up, and it'll be nice to grab dinner, fresh faces, but at the same time, these are the biggest games of our season, so it's a business trip.

