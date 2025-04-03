Barracuda Edged by Reign, 3-2

San Jose, Ca. The San Jose Barracuda got a shorthanded goal from Patrick Giles in his debut but would fall 3-2 to the Ontario Reign on Wednesday night at Tech CU Arena. With the loss, the Barracuda have now dropped four in a row (0-3-1-0).

In the first, the Reign scored twice on their first two shots in the opening 32 seconds. First, Andre Lee (6) went upstairs after a Barracuda defensive-zone turnover at the 20-second mark. Then Martin Chromiak (14), 12 seconds later, made it 2-0 as the Cuda misplayed the puck again in their own end. Already down by two, SJ would be called for the game's first penalty but while shorthanded Giles (6) got his team on the board with a breakaway goal at 5:03. Luca Cagnoni (14) then tied the score on the power play at 15:34 after a clearing attempt by Ontario went off the referee and Cagnoni (14) wrapped in the equalizer.

In the second, tied at 2-2, the Reign would go back up by a goal at 8:21 when Aatu Jamsen (7) tucked in his own rebound. The Barracuda would outshoot the Reign 12-7 but Ontario carried its lead into the intermission.

Down by a goal, the Barracuda drew a pair of power plays in the third but could not tie up, eventually falling 3-2.

The Barracuda begin a three-game road trip in Colorado against the Eagles on Friday (6:05 p.m.) and return to Tech CU Arena on Friday, April 11 to take on the Reign. For tickets and more information, go to SJBarracuda.com.

