Reign Sign Defender Tim Rego Through 2025-26
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
ONTARIO, CA - The Ontario Reign, proud AHL affiliate of the NHL's LA Kings, have signed defenseman Tim Rego to an American Hockey League contract through the 2025-26 season.
Rego, 24, has been loaned to the team's ECHL affiliate, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits where he will begin his professional career.
The left-shot blueliner recently finished a four-year collegiate career with Cornell University in the NCAA. As a member of the Big Red, Rego appeared in 136 games and totaled 54 points on 14 goals and 40 assists. This season, the senior posted 24 points in 36 contests with eight goals and 16 assists.
A native of Mansfield, Mass., Rego helped Cornell to a 2023-24 ECAC Championship and spent two campaigns in the Alberta Junior Hockey League (AJHL) with the Brooks Bandits from 2019-21.
The Reign will continue their regular season schedule in Calgary on Saturday for a matchup with the Wranglers at the Scotiabank Saddledome beginning at 12:30 p.m.
Tickets for all remaining Reign home games are available to purchase through axs.com and ontarioreign.com. Season Ticket Memberships for the upcoming 2025-26 season are also on sale now.
