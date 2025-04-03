Magic Number Down to 4

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Springfield Thunderbirds News Release







Thanks to 3 wins in 3 nights last weekend, including an incredible comeback in the final 90 seconds in Providence on Sunday, the T-Birds' magic number is down to 4! Lock in your seats for our final 3 games of the regular season!

Do you know a Hockey Mom who goes above and beyond in the name of her kids' love of the game? Now is your chance to show her some appreciation - nominate your deserving Mom, and she might just be named the 2025 Big Y Hockey Mom of the Year!

Nominees will be honored on the ice at a future T-Birds game, and the winner will be announced during Fan Appreciation Weekend inside the Thunderdome!

Final 3 Home Games of the Regular Season!

Apr 11 - AEW takeover & Deuces Wild Friday

Apr 18 - Deuces Wild & Third Jersey Night

Apr 19 - Team poster giveaway & Community Bank Block Party ft. Trailer Trash!

Standings Check & Playoff Picture

Entering play on Thursday, the T-Birds' Magic Number to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs sits at 4. That number lowers with each point the Thunderbirds earn via wins and OT/SO losses; it also lowers whenever the Wolf Pack fails to earn a point.

Should two teams finish the season with identical point totals, the first tiebreaker is Regulation Wins (column marked RW).

As a reminder, the top 6 teams in the Atlantic Division will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top 2 seeds will earn a bye to the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Below is what the playoffs would look like if they began today, with the sixth-seeded Thunderbirds taking on the third-seeded Penguins.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.