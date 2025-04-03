Magic Number Down to 4
April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Springfield Thunderbirds News Release
Thanks to 3 wins in 3 nights last weekend, including an incredible comeback in the final 90 seconds in Providence on Sunday, the T-Birds' magic number is down to 4! Lock in your seats for our final 3 games of the regular season!
Do you know a Hockey Mom who goes above and beyond in the name of her kids' love of the game? Now is your chance to show her some appreciation - nominate your deserving Mom, and she might just be named the 2025 Big Y Hockey Mom of the Year!
Nominees will be honored on the ice at a future T-Birds game, and the winner will be announced during Fan Appreciation Weekend inside the Thunderdome!
Final 3 Home Games of the Regular Season!
Apr 11 - AEW takeover & Deuces Wild Friday
Apr 18 - Deuces Wild & Third Jersey Night
Apr 19 - Team poster giveaway & Community Bank Block Party ft. Trailer Trash!
Standings Check & Playoff Picture
Entering play on Thursday, the T-Birds' Magic Number to clinch a berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs sits at 4. That number lowers with each point the Thunderbirds earn via wins and OT/SO losses; it also lowers whenever the Wolf Pack fails to earn a point.
Should two teams finish the season with identical point totals, the first tiebreaker is Regulation Wins (column marked RW).
As a reminder, the top 6 teams in the Atlantic Division will advance to the Calder Cup Playoffs; the top 2 seeds will earn a bye to the Atlantic Division Semifinals. Below is what the playoffs would look like if they began today, with the sixth-seeded Thunderbirds taking on the third-seeded Penguins.
