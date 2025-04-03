Canucks Defeat San Diego 6-3 in a Playoff Clinching Victory

April 3, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks closed out their road trip in San Diego, taking on the Gulls in search of their 11th consecutive win and a chance to punch their ticket to the postseason.

Nikita Tolopilo got the start in net for Abbotsford, facing Ville Husso at the other end. The Canucks came out strong, registering several early shots while keeping the Gulls off the board. Midway through the first period, Cooper Walker set up Dino Kambeitz in the slot, and Kambeitz buried the puck to give Abbotsford a 1-0 lead. The teams continued exchanging chances, with both goaltenders making key saves. However, with just minutes left in the period, Stian Solberg found the back of the net for the Gulls, sending the game into the first intermission tied 1-1.

San Diego seized momentum in the second period, pressuring the Canucks and limiting their scoring opportunities. Just over six minutes in, Judd Caulfield capitalized on a two-on-one rush, pulling the Gulls ahead 2-1. Abbotsford then found themselves on back-to-back penalty kills, struggling to generate offense. However, Ty Mueller broke through with a shorthanded goal, tying the game at 2 with five minutes remaining. The Gulls responded in the final seconds of the period, as former Canuck Justin Bailey scored on the power play, giving San Diego a 3-2 lead heading into the third.

With a playoff berth on the line, the Canucks came out flying in the final frame. Six minutes in, Tristen Nielsen found Kirill Kudryavtsev wide open with a cross-ice pass, and Kudryavtsev buried the puck to tie the game at 3. Less than a minute later, Akito Hirose fired a long shot from the blue line that found the back of the net, flipping the script and putting Abbotsford ahead 4-3. The Canucks weren't done yet-just a few minutes later, Max Sasson picked up a loose puck in the neutral zone and scored on a breakaway to extend the lead to two.

With five minutes remaining, the Gulls pulled their goalie in a last-ditch effort, but Arshdeep Bains won a foot race and sealed the game with an empty-net goal.

The Abbotsford Canucks secured a 6-3 victory, splitting their season series with San Diego and sweeping their road trip. Their 11th straight win is now the longest active streak in the AHL, and they've officially clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs.

The team now returns home to play their four final home games of the season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from April 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.