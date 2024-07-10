Robbie Russo Returns to Roadrunners

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson, Arizona - The Tucson Roadrunners announced today that defenseman Robbie Russo has signed a one-year American Hockey League contract, returning to the Old Pueblo where he served as an alternate captain with the team from 2018-2020.

During the 2018-2019 season, the Notre Dame product led Tucson defensemen in scoring with six goals and 33 assists for a career-high 39 points in 67 games. He had two goals and 17 assists for 19 points in 53 games during the team's Pacific Division Championship season of 2019-2020 that was cut short due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Over 428 career AHL games, Russo is a Plus-72 and has totaled 211 points on 34 goals and 177 assists. He has also played in 19 career NHL games with the Detroit Red Wings. After moving on from the Roadrunners, he also served as an alternate captain for San Jose and Utica. The Chicago area native was an AHL All-Star and Calder Cup Champion with Grand Rapids in 2017.

The Roadrunners home opener is Saturday, October 19, with the complete schedule expected to be announced in the coming days. Season Tickets for all 36 home games at Tucson Arena, are on sale now HERE and include: enhanced experience, greater game flexibility and additional member perks.

