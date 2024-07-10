Condors to Host Gulls in Home Opener

July 10, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







The Condors 2024-25 home opener on Dignity Health Home Ice at Mechanics Bank Arena is officially 101 days away on Saturday, Oct. 19 against the San Diego Gulls. Bakersfield will open the season on the road, for the second straight season, in Coachella Valley on Friday, Oct. 11. A complete regular season schedule will be unveiled tomorrow.

With brand new seats, two new premium seating areas, and five consecutive playoff berths, it has never been a better time to be a Condors plan holder! From exclusive perks of being a Condors365 Member, to flex plans, and the Big Mac 6 Pack, there are plans to fit all schedules.

