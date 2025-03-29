Penguins Muscle Past Checkers, 5-3

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins gutted out a pivotal, 5-3 win over the Charlotte Checkers on Saturday evening at Bojangles' Coliseum.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-18-7-1) took back second place in the Atlantic Division from Charlotte with Saturday's win. Facing a 2-2 score deep into the third period, the Penguins scored a clutch, power-play goal and buried a pair of empty netters to triumph in the first of two weekend meetings in the Queen City.

Filip Larsson secured the win with 25 saves, his finest perhaps being a dazzler in the late stages of the first period. Staring down a two-on-one rush by Charlotte, Larsson slid across his crease lifted his left leg in the air to thwart a point-blank chance for Kyle Criscuolo.

The Penguins opened the scoring at 9:21 of the second when a pass by Tristan Broz pinballed off of Sam Poulin's skate and across the Checkers' goal line. On their next shift, Broz led Valtteri Puustinen into the offensive zone, where he wired a shot past Cooper Black for a 2-0 lead.

Charlotte responded when an impressive, three-zone effort by Nicholas Zabaneh culminated in the rookie's second goal of the season at the 15-minute mark of the middle frame. Shortly thereafter, Sandis Vilmanis took advantage of a turnover behind Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's net and tucked in a wraparound to tie the game.

Awarded their third power-play chance of the day, the Penguins converted 5:17 remaining in regulation. Vasily Ponomarev wired in a shot through a screen by Atley Calvert to put Wilkes-Barre/Scranton back ahead, 3-2. Harrison Brunicke posted an assist on the goal for a point in his pro debut.

Matt Nieto and Joona Koppanen both scored empty-net goals to provide the Penguins with enough cushion that Justin Sourdif's strike for Charlotte with 26 seconds to play became an afterthought.

Black stopped 18 of 21 shots faced in net for the Checkers.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton and Charlotte battle again tomorrow, Sunday, Mar. 30. Puck drop from Bojangles' Coliseum is set for 1:00 p.m.

