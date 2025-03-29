Amerks Outlast Syracuse for Fourth Straight Win

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Syracuse, NY) - A three-goal start propelled the Rochester Americans to withstand a Syracuse rally, topping the Crunch by a 4-2 final Saturday night at Upstate Medical University Arena.

The Amerks have won four straight and improve to 39-18-3-3 on the season. Laval lost its game against Lehigh Valley, meaning Rochester is now just four points back of the Rocket for first place in the North Division with nine games to play in the 2024-25 regular season. Syracuse fell for the second time in its last three games, owning a 29-21-8-4 record.

Noah Östlund continued his torrid rookie season, scoring once and adding two assists for his second three-point in as many weeks against Syracuse. Brett Murray got credited with his 24th goal of the season, serving as the game-winning conversion, while Erik Brännström and Brendan Warren also found the back of the net.

Felix Sandström continued to stand tall in goal, winning his ninth straight game with a 22-save performance, improving to 12-4-1 as an Amerk.

FIRST PERIOD

As has been the case all season, defense continues to lead to offense for the Amerks, with Brännström getting the scoring started 7:30 into the contest.

It all started with Östlund taking a hit to make a play. The rookie center absorbed a hit along the right corner boards, but as he was falling, managed to jam the puck up the wall for Mason Jobst to gather. From there, the captain cruised to the net, dragging the puck with him to the front of the goal where he collided with oncoming Crunch traffic. With bodies at the goal, Brännström recognized a situation to pinch, jumping in from the blueline to the front of the goal to flick the puck by the blocker of Syracuse's Brandon Halverson for the first goal of the night.

The lead was doubled just 2:17 later by Warren, who took a bouncing puck off the end boards that kicked out to the right-wing circle. Warren stepped into the puck, firing a slap shot underneath Halverson that had just enough on it to squeak through for the 2-0 advantage.

SECOND PERIOD

Rochester scored the lone goal of the second period off a tip-in from Murray to make it 3-0.

Behind the goal, Östlund weaved a puck up the wall to the right point for Ryan Johnson, who flung the puck toward the goal. Murray was able to get a piece of it with his stick, changing the direction and eluding Halverson to make it 3-0, subsequently ending the night of Syracuse's starter and prompting the Crunch to bring Ryan Fanti in relief.

THIRD PERIOD

Syracuse pushed back in the third, beginning with veteran Gabriel Dumont scoring his first of the season and 200th of his AHL career, ending Sandström's shutout bid 2:01 into the period.

Later in the frame while on the power-play, the Crunch cut their deficit to one goal when Conor Geekie blasted a one-timer from the right-wing circle to make it 3-2 with 3:38 to play.

With Fanti pulled, the Amerks were against the odds on a six-on-five, but managed to pull the puck down the ice. From the corner, Lukas Rousek yanked the puck to Murray, who shuffled it to Östlund in the dying seconds for his 17th goal of the season and converting for the 4-2 final.

STARS AND STRIPES

Östlund's extended his point streak to six games (6+4) and has 30 points (16+14) over his last 27 games ... Sandström won his career-best ninth straight game... Warren scored his first goal in 19 games, last doing so against Syracuse on Jan. 11 ... Murray is sitting at 99 professional goals, with 97 as an Amerk, tying Hall of Famer Steve Langdon for 20th all-time in franchise history.

UP NEXT

The Amerks end March and their season series against the Syracuse Crunch on Wrestling Day at Blue Cross Arena Sunday afternoon. The action will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester, beginning at 3:00 p.m. Friday night, as well as AHLTV on FloHockey and the CW Rochester.

Goal Scorers

SYR: G. Dumont (1), C. Geekie (7)

ROC: E. Brännström (8), B. Warren (9), B. Murray (24 - GWG), N. Östlund (17)

Goaltenders

SYR: B. Halverson - 8/11 (L) / R. Fanti 13/13 (ND)

ROC: F. Sandström - 23/25 (W)

Shots

SYR: 25

ROC: 25

Special Teams

SYR: PP (1/5) | PK (2/2)

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (4/5)

Three Stars:

1. ROC - B. Murray

2. SYR- G. Dumont

3. ROC - N. Östlund

