Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

San Jose, Ca. - The San Jose Barracuda fell behind 3-0 in the first period on Friday at Tech CU Arena and could not recover, falling 5-1 to the Abbotsford Canucks.

In the first, the Canucks jumped on the Barracuda early, scoring three times in the opening 12 minutes. At 2:13, a strong forecheck from Dino Kambeitz led to Cooper Walker (4) putting in a low-slot shot off the crossbar and in. At 4:22, Phil Di Giuseppe (1) busted in on net, as he got behind the defense, and beat Gabe Carriere on the blocker side. The Canucks completed the three-goal frame at 11:08 as Chase Wouters (8) stuffed in a shot under the glove and over the pad of Carriere from just outside the crease. After the third goal, Aaron Dell replaced Carriere who allowed three goals on 10 shots.

In the second, Jujhar Khaira (5) intercepted a Barracuda pass in the natural zone, charged to the net and put the puck off the post and in at 5:55.

The Canucks would make it 5-0 in the third on their third power play as Di Giuseppe (2) punched in his second of the game at 2:57. Joey Keane (2) finally got the Barracuda on the board at 7:53 as he ripped the puck into the upper right corner, ending a 35-game goalless drought. On the goal, Danil Gushchin extended his points streak to nine games, one shy of the franchise record. After that point, the game remained 5-1 as the Canucks earned their eighth consecutive win.

The Barracuda are back on the ice on Saturday (3 p.m.) as they host the Canucks for the final game of the eight-game season series. Saturday is the Pucks and Paws presented by Sheepdog Peanut Butter Whiskey. For info, go to sjbarracuda.com.

