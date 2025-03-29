Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Bakersfield Condors News Release







Ethan Keppen had three points as the Condors moved to within a point of a playoff spot with Tucson coming to town tomorrow night

The Bakersfield Condors (27-25-10, 64pts) struck for eight unanswered goals in an 8-2 win over the Calgary Wranglers (32-24-7, 71pts) in front of 5,038 on Friday. Ethan Keppen (3rd, 4th) led the way with two goals and an assist. Noah Philp (14th, 15th) scored twice as the Condors erupted for five goals in the second frame alone to take control. The defensive pairing of Cam Dineen (3a) and Connor Carrick (1g-2a) combined for six points.

Brett Brochu, making his first Condors start, stopped 33 of 35 for his first AHL win. Bakersfield finished the season series 2-1-1 against Calgary.

Brady Stonehouse and Josh Prokop each made their pro debuts with Prokop notching an assist.

Bakersfield sits a point behind Tucson for the final playoff spot in the Pacific Division with 10 games left. Bakersfield has a game in hand. The Roadrunners lost to San Diego and come to Bakersfield tomorrow.

UP NEXT

Tucson is here tomorrow for Youth Jersey Giveaway. Doors open at 6 p.m., puck drops at 7 p.m.

