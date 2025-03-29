Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Tucson Roadrunners' Cameron Hebig on game night

San Diego, CA - Cameron Hebig cemented his place in Tucson Roadrunners history on Friday, skating in his 280th career game with the team to become the franchise's all-time leader in games played. He surpassed former Roadrunner and current Henderson Silver Knights defenseman Dyson Mayo, who previously held the record with 279 games.

A Milestone Years in the Making

For Hebig, who has spent the last five seasons in the desert, the achievement is both humbling and a testament to his journey.

"It's awesome," Hebig said before Friday's game. "It seems like it's flown by- coming in five years ago to camp feels like just yesterday. To have played this many games here is just awesome."

The milestone comes during what has been a career-best season for the 28-year-old forward. Hebig leads the Roadrunners with a career-high 21 goals and has already set a personal best with 40 points, ranking third on the team. His 19 assists leave him just one shy of matching his single-season high.

A Breakout Year Leads to NHL Contract

Hebig's standout season caught the attention of the NHL, earning him a one-year, two-way contract with the Utah Hockey Club on March 6. Initially signed to an AHL contract, his new deal allows Utah to recall him to the NHL if needed.

Earlier this year, Hebig also received another first-time honor- being named to the 2025 AHL All-Star team, a well-deserved recognition for his impact in his seventh AHL season.

Despite the individual accolades, Hebig is quick to credit those around him for his growth and success.

"I've played with a lot of great guys along the way, had good coaching, and have really enjoyed my time in Tucson. It's a great city with a great fan base," Hebig said.

Climbing the Franchise Leaderboards

Cameron Hebig's stellar season has solidified his place among the greatest Roadrunners in franchise history. He now ranks third all-time in points (126) and is tied with former Roadrunner and current Bakersfield Condors forward Lane Pederson for third in goals (58). His 68 career assists place him seventh on the team's all-time leaderboard.

Beyond his career milestones, Hebig has been a key offensive force for Tucson this season. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native is tied for the team lead in multi-goal games (3) and ranks second in multi-point performances (9). He is also one of only two Roadrunners to record a hat trick this season, netting three goals in a 6-3 win over Texas on Jan. 3.

Hebig has been a model of consistency, posting some of the team's longest scoring streaks this year. He shares the longest goal streak (4 games, Jan. 11-20) and is one of just two players to record an eight-game point streak this season, also achieved in January.

A Team-First Mentality

Despite his record-setting campaign, Hebig remains focused on the bigger picture- helping the Roadrunners secure a playoff spot.

"It's been a great season, but now we're pushing for the playoffs. That's the main goal, and I'm looking forward to it," Hebig said.

Across his AHL career, Hebig has played 375 games, tallying 72 goals and 90 assists for 162 points. Before joining Tucson in 2020-21, he spent two seasons with the Bakersfield Condors, where he notched 36 points in 95 games. Originally signed as a free agent by the Edmonton Oilers in 2017, Hebig has steadily built a reputation as a reliable and productive forward.

Fittingly, the Roadrunners will close out their five-game road trip against Bakersfield on Saturday, where Hebig's professional career began. Puck drop is at 7 p.m. MST at Mechanics Bank Arena, and fans can catch all the action live on AHLTV on FloHockey.

