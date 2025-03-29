Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Utica Comets News Release
Syracuse, NY. - Settling into a home-and-home series against the two-time defending Calder Cup champions, the Hershey Bears, the Utica Comets took to the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night to try and erase their three-game losing skid. The Comets got out to a two-goal advantage during the contest and refused to relinquish it as they skated away by besting the defending champs by a 4-2 score on the strength of two goals from forward, Nathan Legare.
In the opening period, the Comets struck for a goal to give them a 1-0 lead after Nathan Legare potted his 13th of the season at 17:51 on a rebound chance in front of goalie Hunter Shepard. In the second period, Utica took a 2-0 lead when Xavier Parent scored after a nifty pass from Marc McLaughlin at 9:21. The goal was his 13th of the season. The Bears scored to bring them within a goal after Luke Philip found a rebound off the pad of Isaac Poulter and struck at 16:23. The period ended with Utica holding a 2-1 lead.
Legare added his second goal of the night after deflecting a point shot from Seamus Casey at 5:13 for a 3-1 lead. Ryan Schmelzer added a shorthanded empty net goal at 17:37 to put Utica up 4-1 for his 16th of the season. Hershey's Chase Priskie scored a powerplay at 18:27 during a six-on-three advantage bringing the game to 4-2. But, Hershey couldn't fully close the gap and the Comets skated away with the win.
The Comets are on the road for the next two games including tomorrow in Hershey at 5:00 PM and Toronto on Wednesday at 10:45A AM before heading back home on April 4th and 5th for games against the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Firebirds in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Roll Past Moose 5-2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Hold off Wild, Shave Magic Number to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Öhgren Scores Twice In 4-2 Defeat At Springfield - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Stars Earn 40th Win to Cap Perfect Road Trip - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot in Victory Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- The Abbotsford Canucks Earn Their Ninth Straight Win In A 5-1 Victory Over The Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Preview: Phantoms at Rocket, Game #65 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Muscle Past Checkers, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goals Snap Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender William Rousseau, Signs Defenseman Ben Meehan to ATO - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs' Räty Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Divisional Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Makes History, But Tucson Comes Up Short Against Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.