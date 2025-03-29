Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Syracuse, NY. - Settling into a home-and-home series against the two-time defending Calder Cup champions, the Hershey Bears, the Utica Comets took to the ice at the Adirondack Bank Center on Saturday night to try and erase their three-game losing skid. The Comets got out to a two-goal advantage during the contest and refused to relinquish it as they skated away by besting the defending champs by a 4-2 score on the strength of two goals from forward, Nathan Legare.

In the opening period, the Comets struck for a goal to give them a 1-0 lead after Nathan Legare potted his 13th of the season at 17:51 on a rebound chance in front of goalie Hunter Shepard. In the second period, Utica took a 2-0 lead when Xavier Parent scored after a nifty pass from Marc McLaughlin at 9:21. The goal was his 13th of the season. The Bears scored to bring them within a goal after Luke Philip found a rebound off the pad of Isaac Poulter and struck at 16:23. The period ended with Utica holding a 2-1 lead.

Legare added his second goal of the night after deflecting a point shot from Seamus Casey at 5:13 for a 3-1 lead. Ryan Schmelzer added a shorthanded empty net goal at 17:37 to put Utica up 4-1 for his 16th of the season. Hershey's Chase Priskie scored a powerplay at 18:27 during a six-on-three advantage bringing the game to 4-2. But, Hershey couldn't fully close the gap and the Comets skated away with the win.

The Comets are on the road for the next two games including tomorrow in Hershey at 5:00 PM and Toronto on Wednesday at 10:45A AM before heading back home on April 4th and 5th for games against the Providence Bruins and the Springfield Thunderbirds at 7:00 PM. Tickets are still available and can be purchased by visiting www.uticacomets.com/tickets.

