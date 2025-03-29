Griffins Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Grand Rapids Griffins News Release
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - With the Springfield Thunderbirds' 4-2 win over the Iowa Wild on Saturday, the Grand Rapids Griffins clinched their second consecutive berth in the Calder Cup Playoffs. Seeding, matchup and dates for the Griffins' 19th playoff appearance in 29 seasons will be determined in the coming weeks, as the American Hockey League's regular season draws toward its close on Sunday, April 20.
The Griffins will return to the Calder Cup Playoffs for the second straight season under head coach Dan Watson. During Watson's first AHL playoff run last spring, the Griffins defeated the Rockford IceHogs 3-1 to reach the Central Division Finals, where they lost a winner-take-all Game 5 on the road to the division champion Milwaukee Admirals. Grand Rapids, which has won two Calder Cups (2017, 2013), is 86-68 (.558) all time during the AHL's postseason.
The Griffins are led by two-time Calder Cup champion Joe Snively (20-19-39 in 63 GP) and veterans Austin Watson (16-21-37 in 56 GP) and Dominik Shine (11-26-37 in 53 GP), while Sebastian Cossa has done the heavy lifting in net for Grand Rapids with a 19-11-5 mark with a 2.38 goals-against average and a .913 save percentage.
The third-place Griffins have nine games remaining in the regular season and will play their final contest on Saturday, April 19 at Iowa. They will host the fourth-place Chicago Wolves this coming Wednesday, April 2 at 7 p.m., in a game crucial to determining which three Central Division teams will earn first-round byes.
Playoff ticket packages and single-game tickets will go on sale once matchups and dates have been determined.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Firebirds in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Roll Past Moose 5-2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Hold off Wild, Shave Magic Number to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Öhgren Scores Twice In 4-2 Defeat At Springfield - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Stars Earn 40th Win to Cap Perfect Road Trip - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot in Victory Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- The Abbotsford Canucks Earn Their Ninth Straight Win In A 5-1 Victory Over The Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Preview: Phantoms at Rocket, Game #65 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Muscle Past Checkers, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goals Snap Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender William Rousseau, Signs Defenseman Ben Meehan to ATO - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs' Räty Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Divisional Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Makes History, But Tucson Comes Up Short Against Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.