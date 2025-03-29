IceHogs Roll Past Moose 5-2 at the BMO

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs wrapped up the season series against the Manitoba Moose with a 5-2 win. IceHogs' forward Kevin Lombardi scored in the 1st period of his AHL debut.

Rockford struck for another early goal, this time just 2:01 into the 1st period. Paul Ludwinski kicked the puck into space for Marcel Marcel to pick up speed and snipe his shot past Manitoba's Domenic DiVincentiis.

In the closing minutes of the period, Kevin Lombardi grabbed the puck below the Manitoba net and jammed it home at the near post past the pad.

The Hogs extended the lead to 3-0 with a snipe down the wing from Gavin Hayes for his 3rd goal of the year. Manitoba responded on the man-advantage for the second-straight night to cut the deficit to 3-1. Dominic Toninato tapped in a passing play by the post past Drew Commesso.

Rockford forced DiVincentiis from the net and brought in Chris Driedger after scoring its 4th of the game. Jalen Luypen cleaned up a rebound in tight with Hayes and Samuel Savoie earning assists.

The Hogs ballooned the lead to 5-1 with an excellent passing play in the offensive zone. Andreas Athanasiou fed Cole Guttman who found a pocket of space in the slot to snap the puck in. Manitoba pounced right back with the 5th of the season from Brad Lambert.

Commesso closed the door a secured the 5-2 win while making 21 saves.

Next up, the Hogs hit the road to face the Griffins to begin a home-and-home series on Friday, Apr. 4 at 6pm CT.

Rockford is back home inside the BMO Center on Saturday, Apr. 5 at 7pm CT. The Hogs take on the Griffins for Rockford Mighty Oaks Night with a Live Jersey Auction presented by Insurance King, benefitting the IceHogs Community Fund. Click here for tickets.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO

Watch and listen to every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO! Fans can also watch every IceHogs game on AHLTV on FloHockey! AHLTV on FloHockey features live streaming of every AHL game in high definition on desktop, laptop, tablet and mobile devices, as well as on over-the-top (OTT) platforms such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and Android TV. AHLTV is also available through the official AHL mobile app for iOS or Android. Watch on WIFR-TV on 19.2, The 365 live in the Rockford market!

