Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Henderson Silver Knights News Release







The Henderson Silver Knights fell to the Milwaukee Admirals, 3-2, at Lee's Family Forum on Friday evening.

HOW IT WENT DOWN

Lucchini put Milwaukee on the board first with a power-play goal with around seven minutes remaining in the opening period.

The Admirals doubled their lead at 1:41 in the second with a goal from Matier, his first in the AHL.

DeLeo made it a 3-0 game at 5:35 in the third.

With the extra skater on, Matyas Sapovaliv put the Silver Knights on the board to make it a 3-1 game late in the third. Jake Bischoff and Jakub Brabenec both assisted on the goal.

Jonas Rondbjerg brought Henderson within one with just over a minute left in regulation. Raphael Lavoie, who returned to the lineup for the first time since February 19, and Gage Quinney picked up the assists.

Although the Silver Knights battled back, Murray held on to secure a 3-2 victory for the Admirals.

LOOKING AHEAD

The Silver Knights will return to Lee's Family Forum on Saturday, March 29, where they'll conclude their season series against the Milwaukee Admirals. Fans can watch on FloHockey or tune in on 1230 The Game. Puck drop is set for 6:00 p.m. PT.

