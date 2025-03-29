Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Abbotsford Canucks News Release







The Abbotsford Canucks looked to keep their winning streak alive, aiming for their eighth straight victory as they faced off against the San Jose Barracuda in their final two matchups of the season.

Nikita Tolopilo returned to the crease, getting the start against Gabriel Carriere for San Jose. With playoff positioning on the line, this game held significant weight in the division standings. Despite missing key players due to call-ups to the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford stepped up to the challenge.

Just over two minutes into the game, Cooper Walker capitalized on a misplay, finding the net while Carriere was out of position, giving the Canucks an early 1-0 lead. Moments later, Danila Klimovich spotted Ty Mueller and Phil Di Giuseppe on the rush. Di Giuseppe received the pass, stickhandled through traffic, and tucked in Abbotsford's second goal-doubling the lead before the Barracuda registered a single shot.

Midway through the period, the Canucks struck again. Arshdeep Bains controlled the puck behind the net and fed his captain, Chase Wouters, who made no mistake, burying Abbotsford's third goal just 11 minutes in. San Jose pushed to get on the board, but a late-period penalty put the Canucks on the power play. While they didn't convert, they carried a commanding 3-0 lead into the first intermission.

The Barracuda made a goaltending change, bringing in Aaron Dell for the remainder of the game. San Jose came out with renewed energy, determined to shift the momentum. Dell made some key saves to keep his team in it, but Abbotsford eventually cracked the code. Just under six minutes into the second period, Jujhar Khaira intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, walked in, and fired a shot past Dell to extend the lead to 4-0.

Tolopilo continued to stand tall in net, turning away San Jose's chances, while Dell held his ground to prevent further damage in the second frame. Abbotsford remained in control, entering the third period with a comfortable four-goal cushion.

With just 20 minutes standing between them and their eighth consecutive win, the Canucks wasted no time sealing the deal. Less than three minutes in, Di Giuseppe struck again, firing a shot through traffic to notch his second goal of the night and Abbotsford's fifth.

San Jose finally got on the board when Joey Keane's wrist shot found its way past Tolopilo, breaking the shutout bid. The game grew more physical, with the Barracuda racking up 36 penalty minutes in frustration, but they couldn't generate enough momentum for a comeback.

With a dominant 5-1 victory in San Jose, the Canucks secured their eighth straight win. The teams will meet again tomorrow for their final showdown of the season as Abbotsford continues its push for a playoff berth.

