Stars Earn 40th Win to Cap Perfect Road Trip

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Texas Stars News Release







CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, defeated the Cleveland Monsters 3-1 on Saturday at Rocket Arena, completing a season-series sweep over the Monsters. With the win, the Stars finished a five-game road trip a perfect 5-0-0, wrapping up the month of March 11-3-0.

With 5:36 remaining in the first period, the Monsters capitalized on a 3-on-2 rush. Mikael Pyyhtiä, skating down the right-wing wall, sent a pass across the ice to Luca Del Bel Belluz, who was charging down the left side of the slot. Del Bel Belluz then fired a shot high to the blocker side of Remi Poirier, giving Cleveland a 1-0 lead.

The Stars scored twice 1:42 apart past the midway point of the second period to jump in front. Cameron Hughes made a no-look pass from below the goal line Kole Lind out front, and Lind quickly backhanded the puck past Jet Greaves. Texas then took the lead when Kyle Capobianco found Kyle Looft all alone on the left side of the Monsters' zone. Looft then streaked to the face-off dot and fired a shot past Greaves' glove.

Through a mostly quiet final frame, with just under two minutes remaining, Matej Blümel sealed the victory by netting his league-leading and franchise record 38th goal of the season into the empty net after Cleveland pulled their goalie for the extra attacker.

Poirier was nearly perfect, stopping 21 of 22 shots en route to his seventh consecutive victory for the Stars, while Greaves turned away 27 of 29 shots in the loss for Cleveland.

After completing their five-game road trip with a perfect 5-0-0 record to close out March, the Stars will return home to Cedar Park to host the Iowa Wild on Tuesday in the first of two meetings this week. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. CT at the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park. Catch all the action on AHLTV on FloHockey.

The Texas Stars are the primary development affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars. For more information, call (512) GO-STARS (467-8277) or visit TexasStars.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.