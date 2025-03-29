The Abbotsford Canucks Earn Their Ninth Straight Win In A 5-1 Victory Over The Barracuda

The Abbotsford Canucks sought their ninth straight win as they continued their playoff push in a rematch against the San Jose Barracuda, their final meeting of the season.

Ty Young got the start in net for Abbotsford, facing off against Gabriel Carriere. With tensions carrying over from the previous night, the game promised to be a physical battle. Just 11 seconds in, Jett Woo and Brendan Haché dropped the gloves, setting the tone for the evening. Once play resumed, it didn't take long for the Canucks to strike. Just 31 seconds into the game, Nate Smith charged the net, and after Carriere made the initial stop, Sammy Blais buried the rebound to put Abbotsford on the board early.

Minutes later, Ty Glover took a penalty, leaving the Canucks shorthanded. No problem for them-Chase Wouters intercepted a pass in the neutral zone, broke away alone, and sent a backhander into the net for a 2-0 lead less than six minutes in. The Canucks kept pressing, and after a few key saves by Young, they extended their lead. Nate Smith capitalized on a rebound near the corner of the net, stuffing it home to make it 3-0. Abbotsford wasn't done there-Jujhar Khaira deflected a shot from Smith to give the Canucks a commanding 4-0 lead heading into the second period.

As in the previous game, Aaron Dell took over in net for San Jose for the remainder of the contest. Early in the second, San Jose earned a power play, but this time, the Barracuda took advantage. Just six seconds into the penalty kill, Pavol Regenda got San Jose on the board. The Canucks faced adversity, spending extended time in the penalty box, including a late 5-on-3 kill to close out the period. Despite the pressure, they held strong, maintaining a 4-1 lead into the final frame.

With 20 minutes standing between them and their ninth win, Abbotsford successfully killed off the remainder of their penalty before earning back-to-back power-play chances. Nate Smith made the most of it, scoring his second of the night with a five-hole shot on Dell. Despite two more power-play opportunities, Smith's goal stood as the only marker of the period, as both goaltenders made key stops down the stretch.

The Abbotsford Canucks completed the sweep of San Jose with another dominant 5-1 victory, securing their ninth straight win and tying the franchise record for the longest winning streak. Nate Smith recorded a career-high four-point night, tallying two goals and two assists to fuel Abbotsford's offensive success. The team now heads to Bakersfield and San Diego for mid-week matchups before returning home for their final four home games of the season.

