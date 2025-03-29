Öhgren Scores Twice In 4-2 Defeat At Springfield
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Iowa Wild News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - Liam Öhgren scored a pair of power-play goals for the Iowa Wild in a 4-2 defeat to the Springfield Thunderbirds at MassMutual Center on Saturday night.
Tanner Dickinson knocked a rebound past Samuel Hlavaj (24 saves) at 12:50 of the first period to put the Thunderbirds up 1-0.
With Iowa on a 5-on-3 power play, Ben Jones and Travis Boyd combined to set up Öhgren in the left circle for a one-timer past the glove of Colten Ellis (38 saves) at 17:58.
The Wild outshot the Thunderbirds 19-5 in the opening 20 minutes.
Matthew Peca scored on a one-timer from the hash on the power play 7:31 into the middle frame to restore the lead for Springfield.
Dylan Peterson pulled a loose puck through his legs and chipped it into the back of the net at 14:06 to give the Thunderbirds a two-goal cushion.
Öhgren wired a wrister over Ellis on the man advantage with 4:11 remaining in the second period to pull the Wild back within one. David Spacek and Boyd assisted on Öhgren's second goal.
Iowa outshot Springfield 28-18 through two periods.
The Wild pushed to tie the game late, but Mackenzie MacEachern scored on the empty net with 49 seconds to play to seal the win for the Thunderbirds.
Iowa outshot Springfield 40-28. The Wild went 2-for-5 on the power play while the Thunderbirds finished 1-for-3 with the man advantage.
Iowa travels to H-E-B Center at Cedar Park to visit the Texas Stars on Tuesday, Apr. 1 at 7 p.m.
