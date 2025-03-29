Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Firebirds in Overtime
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Chicago Wolves News Release
ROSEMONT, Ill. -- The Chicago Wolves played host to Coachella Valley for the first time in franchise history and skated to a 3-2 loss to the Firebirds in overtime Saturday night at Allstate Arena.
Justin Robidas and Skyler Brind'Amour scored but in the end the Firebirds prevailed on Jagger Firkus' overtime goal to snap the Wolves' two-game winning streak. Chicago earned a point in the Central Division standings and its Magic Number for clinching a berth in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs dropped to one point.
The Wolves struck first when Robidas cashed in on the power play early in the first. The rookie forward took a backhand pass from Juha Jaaska from behind the Firebirds net, deked Coachella Valley goaltender Nikke Kokko to the ice and buried a forehand shot into the back of the net from in close. Jaaska and Bradly Nadeau earned assists on Robidas' 16th goal of the season.
Late in the first period, Coachella Valley knotted the score at 1-1 on a goal by Ryan Winterton.
Another power-play goal put the Wolves in front early in the second. This time, Brind'Amour shoveled a rebound of a Nikita Pavlychev shot past Kokko to make it 2-1. On Brind'Amour's 15th goal of the season, Pavlychev and Domenick Fensore were awarded assists.
Again, the Firebirds struck when Winterton tallied his second of the game a short time later.
After neither team tallied in the third, Firkus ended it in overtime for the Firebirds.
Spencer Martin (30 saves) took the loss in goal for the Wolves while Kokko (26 saves) picked up the win for the Firebirds.
Chicago fell to 32-27-4-0 on the season while Coachella Valley moved to 34-22-2-5.
Up next: The Wolves host the Coachella Valley Firebirds on Sunday (3 p.m.) at Allstate Arena.
##WEARETHEWOLVES
