Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Canal Mules were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.

Despite the loss, Captain Gabriel Dumont hit a new milestone netting his 200th career American Hockey League goal as the team moves to 29-21-8-4 on the season. Syracuse is now 4-5-1-1 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.

Canal Mules goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 8-of-11 shots before being relieved by Ryan Fanti in the second period. Fanti went on to stop all 13 shots he faced. Felix Sandstrom earned the win turning aside 23-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-5 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.

Rochester opened scoring with two quick strikes in the first nine minutes of play. At 7:30, Mason Jobst drove down the right side towards the net. The puck was poked off his stick at the last minute, but Erik Brännström was positioned at the post to chip it in. Two minutes later, the Amerks capitalized on a turnover when Brendan Warren ripped a slap shot from the right circle. Halverson got a piece of it, but it trickled through his pads and across the goal line.

The Amerks added another 3:51 into the middle frame. Brett Murray tipped in a long right-point shot from Ryan Johnson as he cut in front of the crease to build up a 3-0 lead.

Syracuse finally solved Sandstrom just 2:01 into the third period. Dumont tallied his milestone marker when he tipped in a wrister from Max Crozier. With 3:38 in the game, Conor Geekie pulled the Canal Mules back within one with a power-play goal. Derrick Pouliot set the rookie forward up for a one-timer from the right face-off dot. The Amerks put a halt to the comeback as Noah Ostlund hit the empty net in the final seconds to give Rochester the win.

The Crunch and Amerks travel to Rochester tomorrow to complete their home-and-home series.

Crunchables: Conor Geekie is on a four-game points streak (4g, 1a)...The Crunch are 1-1 when taking on the Syracuse Canal Mules identity.

