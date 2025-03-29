Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Syracuse Crunch News Release
SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Syracuse Canal Mules were downed by the Rochester Americans, 4-2, tonight at the Upstate Medical University Arena.
Despite the loss, Captain Gabriel Dumont hit a new milestone netting his 200th career American Hockey League goal as the team moves to 29-21-8-4 on the season. Syracuse is now 4-5-1-1 in the 12-game season series against Rochester.
Canal Mules goaltender Brandon Halverson stopped 8-of-11 shots before being relieved by Ryan Fanti in the second period. Fanti went on to stop all 13 shots he faced. Felix Sandstrom earned the win turning aside 23-of-25 shots between the pipes for the Amerks. Syracuse converted on 1-of-5 power play opportunities, while the penalty kill went a perfect 2-for-2.
Rochester opened scoring with two quick strikes in the first nine minutes of play. At 7:30, Mason Jobst drove down the right side towards the net. The puck was poked off his stick at the last minute, but Erik Brännström was positioned at the post to chip it in. Two minutes later, the Amerks capitalized on a turnover when Brendan Warren ripped a slap shot from the right circle. Halverson got a piece of it, but it trickled through his pads and across the goal line.
The Amerks added another 3:51 into the middle frame. Brett Murray tipped in a long right-point shot from Ryan Johnson as he cut in front of the crease to build up a 3-0 lead.
Syracuse finally solved Sandstrom just 2:01 into the third period. Dumont tallied his milestone marker when he tipped in a wrister from Max Crozier. With 3:38 in the game, Conor Geekie pulled the Canal Mules back within one with a power-play goal. Derrick Pouliot set the rookie forward up for a one-timer from the right face-off dot. The Amerks put a halt to the comeback as Noah Ostlund hit the empty net in the final seconds to give Rochester the win.
The Crunch and Amerks travel to Rochester tomorrow to complete their home-and-home series.
Crunchables: Conor Geekie is on a four-game points streak (4g, 1a)...The Crunch are 1-1 when taking on the Syracuse Canal Mules identity.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Firebirds in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Roll Past Moose 5-2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Hold off Wild, Shave Magic Number to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Öhgren Scores Twice In 4-2 Defeat At Springfield - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Stars Earn 40th Win to Cap Perfect Road Trip - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot in Victory Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- The Abbotsford Canucks Earn Their Ninth Straight Win In A 5-1 Victory Over The Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Preview: Phantoms at Rocket, Game #65 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Muscle Past Checkers, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goals Snap Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender William Rousseau, Signs Defenseman Ben Meehan to ATO - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs' Räty Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Divisional Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Makes History, But Tucson Comes Up Short Against Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.