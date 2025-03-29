Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Calgary Wranglers News Release







The Wranglers were defeated 8-2 by the Bakersfield Condors at the Dignity Health Arena Friday night.

Parker Bell got the Wranglers on the board early in the first period, scoring off a rebound from Jeremie Poirier's shot.

In the final minute of the frame, Sam Morton extended the lead, finishing off a crisp tic-tac-toe play set up by Hunter Brzustewicz.

However, Bakersfield struck back in the second.

Matvey Petrov pulled the Condors within one, and Noah Philp's first of the night tied things up.

Drake Caggiula put Bakersfield ahead, followed by Ethan Keppen widening the gap to 4-2.

Philp added his second, giving the Condors a 5-2 edge going into the final frame.

Keppen scored again, then James Hamblin and Connor Carrick capped off the night to round out the scoring.

The Wranglers are headed to San Diego to play against the Gulls on March 29 at 7 p.m. MT

