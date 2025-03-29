Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Wranglers were defeated 8-2 by the Bakersfield Condors at the Dignity Health Arena Friday night.
Parker Bell got the Wranglers on the board early in the first period, scoring off a rebound from Jeremie Poirier's shot.
In the final minute of the frame, Sam Morton extended the lead, finishing off a crisp tic-tac-toe play set up by Hunter Brzustewicz.
However, Bakersfield struck back in the second.
Matvey Petrov pulled the Condors within one, and Noah Philp's first of the night tied things up.
Drake Caggiula put Bakersfield ahead, followed by Ethan Keppen widening the gap to 4-2.
Philp added his second, giving the Condors a 5-2 edge going into the final frame.
Keppen scored again, then James Hamblin and Connor Carrick capped off the night to round out the scoring.
The Wranglers are headed to San Diego to play against the Gulls on March 29 at 7 p.m. MT
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Divisional Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Makes History, But Tucson Comes Up Short Against Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.