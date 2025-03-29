IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Rockford IceHogs News Release







Rockford, IL. - The Rockford IceHogs and Manitoba Moose will conclude their season series tonight at 7 p.m. at the BMO Center. The Hogs had their four-game point streak come to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Moose last night.

Last Time Out:

Rockford dropped the first game of the weekend set, suffering a 2-1 loss to the Manitoba Moose. The loss was just Rockford's second loss to the Moose in regulation this season. Jackson Cates opened the scoring for Rockford just 2:26 into the contest, beating Moose goalie Chris Driedger for his fifth goal in three games. The Moose responded when Dylan Coghlan beat Mitchell Weeks at the 7:00 mark of the first period. Danny Zhilkin would net the eventual game-wining goal early in the middle period as Driedger would blank the IceHogs for the remainder of the game. The Moose have now won the last two meetings with the IceHogs.

2024-25 Records:

Rockford- 27-28-6-2, 62 points (5th Central Division)

Manitoba- 23-35-2-3, 51 points (6th Central Division)

Watch on FloHockey Download the IceHogs Mobile App Listen on Mixlr

Doing Time:

Rockford's penalty troubles continued last night against Manitoba. The IceHogs were assessed five minor penalties and surrendered one power-play goal in the loss. The Hogs have taken at least four penalties in each of their last three games. Rockford has the 3rd most penalty minutes in the Central Division with 792 PIM this year. The IceHogs' enter the series finale with Manitoba with the 11th best penalty kill in the AHL.

Injury Report:

The IceHogs announced medical updates earlier this week as they continue their playoff push. The team provided an update on the IceHogs' captain Brett Seney who suffered a MCL strain against the Milwaukee Admirals on March 16. Seney has resumed skating and is expected to join the team with full participation the week of March 31st. Joey Anderson will be limited to off-ice activities for the next two weeks due to a left knee injury. Anderson has missed the last three games for Rockford.

Scouting The Moose:

Manitoba snapped their three-game skid with a 2-1 win over the Hogs last night. The Moose moved ahead of the Iowa Wild in the division standings with last night's win and trail Rockford by 11 points. Netminder Chris Driedger made 18 stops in Manitoba's victory over the IceHogs last night. Four of the first seven meetings between the IceHogs and Moose have been decided by just one goal, Rockford holds a 3-2-1-1 mark against Manitoba.

2024-25 Head to H ead Matchups:

Oct. 26 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-3

Oct. 27 @ Manitoba 2 p.m. L 1-3

Nov. 15 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. W 3-2

Dec. 20 @ Manitoba 7 p.m. L 1-2 SO

Dec 22. @ Manitoba 2 p.m. W 5-1

Mar. 19 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. L 2-3 OT

Mar. 28 vs. Manitoba 7 p.m. L 1-2

Mar. 29 vs Manitoba 7 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.