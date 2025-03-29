Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
After a tough 8-2 loss to the Bakersfield Condors Friday night, the Wranglers are shifting their focus to their next challenge in San Diego, where they'll take on the Gulls at 7 p.m. MT
The Matchup
The Wranglers are coming off a defeat, bringing their record to 32-23-4-3 - 71 points.
Meanwhile, the Gulls, currently sit ninth in the Pacific Division, riding high after a dominant 5-1 win over the Tucson Roadrunners.
Players to Watch
For the Wranglers, eyes are on Martin Frk, who leads the team with 52 points, including 23 goals.
The veteran winger has been on a roll, recording seven points in his last 10 games, with his signature shot from the faceoff circle always a threat.
On the other side, Justin Bailey of the Gulls is coming off a standout performance, netting two goals in San Diego's win over Tucson and earning first-star honours for his efforts.
How to Watch
Don't miss a second of the action! Tune in to AHLTV on FloHockey to catch all the live coverage. How to Watch.
