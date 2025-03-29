Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

The San Diego Gulls down the Tucson Roadrunners 5-1 tonight to pick up a big two points in the Pacific Division standings. The Gulls now sit five points out from a playoff spot.

Justin Bailey snapped a five-game pointless streak with a pair of goals and an assist tonight for his first three-point performance of the season. Bailey has totaled 11-9 points in 26 games since joining San Diego.

Ian Moore started the scoring for San Diego tonight netting his first career AHL goal on the power play.

Tristan Luneau scored his seventh goal of the season. Luneau's 7-41=48 points lead all Gulls skaters and league rookies while it ranks second among AHL defensemen.

Judd Caulfield collected his 13th assist of the season and added an empty net goal. Caulfield has totaled 9-13=22 points in 58 games this year.

Jan Mysak tallied his 18th assist of the year to bring his season total to 17-19=36 points.

Carsen Twarynski extended his point streak to a fourth straight game with his seventh assist of the season. In five games with the Gulls, Twarynski has totaled 3-2=5 points.

Ryan Carpenter tallied his 25th assist of the season. His 25 helpers rank second among all Gulls skaters while his 19-25=44 points are second most on the team. The San Diego captain has logged 1-2=3 points in his last two games.

Nico Myatovic collected the primary assist on Bailey's second goal and now has 7-7=14 points on the year.

Tyson Hinds added his 14 th assist of the campaign with the primary helper on Justin Bailey's first goal.

Noah Warren tallied his fourth assist of the season.

Ville Husso stopped 22-of-23 shots for his fifth straight victory and 14th of the campaign.

The Gulls close out the weekend tomorrow night as they welcome the Calgary Wranglers to Pechanga Arena San Diego.

SAN DIEGO GULLS

Head coach Matt McIlvane

On tonight's win over Tucson

Fun to watch on a lot of different levels. I think first star in my mind is Ville [Husso]. He was excellent, especially when we needed him, when we got a little squirrely in the second but it was a pretty stingy game. I felt what they got we gave them with our puck play, but such a concentrated effort by our group and really impressed by the guys.

On Ian Moore and his first professional goal

He's so poised. And before he scored, he waited out some pressure. That was, I thought, really impressive. And then that was really nice shot. I'm sure we had some guys in the alley to provide a screen, but that's a heck of a shot. He's been really steady since he's been here, and congrats to him for his first goal.

On the team's killer instinct

I think it grew as the game went on. It was tight early. Could kind of feel it. Could feel the weight of the game at some moments, with some of our play, but really allowed us to settle in. Big first one. Huge second one by Tristan [Luneau] with great screen, and then [Justin] Bailey and Judd [Caulfield] did the rest of the scoring for us, but the team, the confidence, just kept growing. It was impressive.

On what he wants to see tomorrow

In the playoff push, just like the playoffs, the next game's the biggest, so we'll get ready for Calgary tomorrow.

Forward Justin Bailey

On the mindset of the team coming into this game

I think, honestly, for the last month the mindsets been that the next game is the biggest one. Take it game by game. We knew it was an uphill climb from the All-Star break. But, taking it day-by-day makes it a lot easier. We all kind of knew the importance of it, but we came out, we executed the game plan. We stayed composed throughout the whole night. We really played a great game tonight.

On Ville Husso

You go into the second, it's 1-0. While we played well, there were some moments in the game where he really bailed us out, and he's been a brick wall back there since he's been with us. When he's playing like that, gives us all confidence where mistakes happen, but he bails us out, and then we're able to pop a couple more for him.

On his performance tonight

I'm just trying to move my feet, trying to impact the game as much as I can. I think it's been a few games since I scored, but just making sure I'm finding ways to impact the game, physicality, my speed, making sure that I'm providing a little bit of a spark, a little bit of energy for us any way I can. Anytime I'm moving my feet, the goals will come. But there's a lot of really good efforts. [Travis Howe] had a huge block, [Coulson Pitre] had a couple really good blocks. Everybody's really bought in. And when everyone's bought in going down the stretch, it's fun to play these games.

On what he wants out of his group tomorrow

I think it's much of the same. I continue to have that high compete, continue to be disciplined and stay out of the box. And I think, Coach [Matt McIlvane] said in there, This group has changed a bit in the last couple weeks, but we're starting to find our swag. We're starting to find our identity as a new group with some new faces and now we have the ball rolling, and that'll continue tomorrow.

Forward Judd Caulfield

On what the message was to the group going into tonight

We knew tonight was going to be a huge game for us, and we just knew we had to go out there and play our game. Just focus on this game. That's the biggest task at hand right now, and put ourselves in a better position. And we know we got to keep bringing that up. Keep bringing that effort.

On Husso's consistent performance

All of our guys have been so dialed in. Tonight, Husso made some huge saves for us towards the end of the second. We were caught sleeping for a while, and he just made those key saves. He was steady Eddie for us tonight, and that was huge for us to kind of get back in this second intermission, regroup a little bit, and come out flying in the third.

On how the team shifted gears for the third

We knew what was at stake. And we knew that we had to try to get this one in regulation as if we could. And we just came out flying and executed as a team. We were playing for each other, and it was so fun to see all the guys. We had [Travis Howe] with a huge block, couple other guys just sacrificed in their bodies. And that's just what it takes to win hockey games.

On tomorrow's Calgary matchup

We just control what we can control. Tomorrow we're going to have to come out and have a physical effort against them. They're a big, strong team, and we know we just got to go out there and play a hard 60 minutes and get focused on getting another two points.

