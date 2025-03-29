Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender William Rousseau, Signs Defenseman Ben Meehan to ATO

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild General Manager Matt Hendricks today announced the American Hockey League (AHL) club has recalled goaltender William Rousseau from the Iowa Heartlanders of the ECHL and signed defenseman Ben Meehan to an amateur try-out contract (ATO). The team also released defenseman Jules Boscq from his professional try-out contract (PTO).

Rousseau, 22 (1/9/03) has posted a 0-1-1 record with a 2.51 goals-against average (GAA) and a .918 save percentage (SV%) in two games with the Iowa Wild in 2024-25. The Trois-Rivières, Québec native owns a record of 16-6-5 with a 2.60 GAA and a .913 SV% in 27 games with the Heartlanders this season.

Prior to his professional career, Rousseau played in 137 games across four seasons in the QMJHL with the Québec Remparts (2020-23) and the Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (2023-24), where he accumulated a record of 95-26-3 with a 2.35 GAA and a .910 SV%. Rousseau also appeared in 36 playoff games in his final three junior seasons and posted a record of 26-10-0 with a 2.43 GAA and a .911 SV%.

Rousseau wears sweater No. 34 with the Iowa Wild.

Meehan, 23 (4/20/01), recorded 17 points (3-14=17), 29 penalty minutes (PIM), and a minus-4 rating in 36 games with UMass Lowell (NCAA) in 2024-25. The 6-foot, 187-pound defenseman served as the team's captain in 2023-24 and 2024-25 and posted 68 points (13-55=68), 184 PIM, and a minus-4 rating in 145 games across five seasons (2020-25) with the River Hawks.

Prior to his college career, the Boston, Mass. native skated with the Cedar Rapids RoughRiders in the USHL, where he recorded 18 points (8-10=18), 36 PIM, and a plus-3 rating in 25 games during the 2019-20 season.

Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

