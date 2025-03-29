Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Calgary Wranglers News Release
The Calgary Wranglers have added right-shot center Carter Wilkie to the Wranglers roster on an Amateur Tryout (ATO).
The Calgary native played four seasons in the NCAA, scoring 129 points in 155 games between RIT and University of North Dakota.
