Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The Cleveland Monsters fell to the Texas Stars 3-1 on Saturday night at Rocket Arena. With the loss, the Monsters are now 31-21-5-6 and in fourth place in the AHL's North Division standings.
Luca Del Bel Belluz struck first at 14:23 of the opening period with helpers from Mikael Pyyhtia and Hunter McKown putting the Monsters ahead 1-0 after 20 minutes of play. Texas took control of the middle frame with goals from Kole Lind at 10:51 and Kyle Looft at 12:33 sending Cleveland to the final intermission trailing 2-1. The Stars pushed the game out of reach with an empty-net tally from Matìj Blümel at 18:04 bringing the final score to 3-1.
Cleveland's Jet Greaves made 27 saves in defeat while Texas' Remi Poirier stopped 21 shots for the win.
The Monsters host the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, April 4, at Rocket Arena. Follow the games with full coverage on Rock Entertainment Sports Network, FOX Sports 1350 The Gambler, AHLTV on FloHockey and the Monsters Hockey Network.
Stay up to date on all Monsters news with the Monsters Mobile App presented by University Hospitals available to download at the Apple Store or Google Play Store. Be sure to follow the Monsters on X, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok. Scoring:
1st 2nd 3rd OT SO Final CLE 1 0 0 - - 1 TEX 0 2 1 - - 3
Shots/Special Teams:
Shots PP PK PIM CLE 22 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf TEX 30 0/3 3/3 10 min / 5 inf
Goaltenders:
Goaltender Outcome Saves GA Record CLE Greaves L 27 2 18-11-6 TEX Poirier W 21 1 15-8-2 Cleveland Record: 31-22-5-6, 4th North Division Texas Record: 40-20-3-0, 1st Central Division
- ClevelandMonsters.com -
