March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3)

Time: 7 p.m. MST, Mechanics Bank Arena, Bakersfield, CA

Referees: #3 Jake Kamrass, #86 Tatu Kunto

Linespeople: #31 Nikolaus Diehr, #71 Harrison Heyer

Supervisor: Pierre Racicot

The Tucson Roadrunners (30-27-3-2) close out their five-game road swing on Saturday night with a critical clash against the Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) at Mechanics Bank Arena. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. MST.

The stakes couldn't be higher in the teams' sixth and most important meeting of the season. With just one point separating Tucson and Bakersfield in the standings, a regulation win would put the victor in the Pacific Division's seventh and final playoff spot. The Roadrunners currently hold the edge with 65 points but will need a quick turnaround after Friday's 5-1 loss to the San Diego Gulls. Meanwhile, Bakersfield is riding high after erupting for eight unanswered goals to defeat the Calgary Wranglers 8-3 on Friday, snapping a four-game losing streak in the process.

Tucson is 1-3 on its current road trip but will look to finish strong and carry momentum into next week's four-game homestand. The Roadrunners have taken four of five meetings against the Condors this season, but Bakersfield won the most recent contest, 3-2, on Mar. 8.

Three Things:

Sokolov Strikes Again

Egor Sokolov found the back of the net in Friday's game against San Diego, notching his 21st goal of the season. It marks his third consecutive 21-goal campaign, each a career high. The power-play tally tied Andrew Agozzino for the team lead in man-advantage goals (7) and pushed his power-play point total to 13, ranking third on the Roadrunners behind Agozzino (16) and Kailer Yamamoto (15). Since the start of the season's second half on Jan. 21, Sokolov has scored eight goals, second only to Yamamoto for the most in Tucson's lineup. The 24-year-old has also been a key producer on the road, with nine goals away from home- trailing only Cameron Hebig (11) for the team lead- but leads the team with 10 third-period goals, proving his knack for late-game scoring. Poganski's Playmaking

Roadrunners captain Austin Poganski played a key role in Tucson's lone goal against San Diego, winning a clean faceoff back to Sokolov for a power-play tally. The assist marked his first power-play helper of the season and his fifth point on the man advantage. The 29-year-old is enjoying a career-best season with 34 points and continues to produce in key moments. Poganski extended his recent hot streak to four points (1G, 3A) in his last three games and five points (1G, 4A) in his last four. He's also been one of Tucson's most consistent contributors, recording seven points in each of the last three months. Stauber Returns to Tucson

Goaltender Jaxson Stauber has been a difference-maker in Tucson's season series against Bakersfield, winning three of the team's four victories over the Condors. He holds a perfect 3-0 record against Bakersfield this season and has only allowed more than two goals once. The 25-year-old netminder was reassigned to Tucson on Friday after spending the last three weeks in the NHL with the Utah Hockey Club. He has played in six games with Utah this season, matching his career-high for NHL appearances after going 5-1 with the Chicago Blackhawks in 2022-23. In four starts with Utah this year, Stauber has posted a 2-1-1 record with a 3.26 GAA and .892 save percentage. With Tucson, he has appeared in 17 AHL games, boasting a 10-5-2 record, a 3.11 GAA, and a .898 save percentage.

What's the Word?

"We have to have a playoff-like mindset. Saturday was a must-win game, even before the outcome against San Diego. We would have obviously liked the two points to help us in the standings, but, we need a response tomorrow."

Roadrunners alternate captain Andrew Agozzino on the importance of Saturday's game

Number to Know:

4 - Sokolov's goal on Friday ended a 10-game scoring drought dating back to Mar. 1 in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Rockford IceHogs. It was his third goal in that series, following a two-goal performance the night before. The 24-year-old winger has shown a knack for catching fire once he gets rolling, tallying four separate goal streaks this season- tied for the most on the team with Agozzino and Hebig.

Latest Transactions:

On Friday, Mar. 28, goaltender Matthew Villalta was recalled to the Utah Hockey Club (NHL) from the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) On Friday, Mar. 28, goaltender Jaxson Stauber was reassigned to the to the Tucson Roadrunners (AHL) from the Utah Hockey Club (NHL)

We're Doing It Live

Saturday's game will be broadcast live on FOX Sports 1450AM and the iHeartRadio app. Coverage begins at 6:45 p.m. MST with Roadrunners Warm-Up, hosted by "Voice of the Roadrunners" Jonathon Schaffer, who has all of the action from Mechanics Bank Arena. Fans can catch all the action on AHLtv now on Flo Hockey.

