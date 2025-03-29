Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bruins

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







PROVIDENCE, RI - The Hartford Wolf Pack and Providence Bruins faced off in a playoff-style battle on Saturday night in Providence. Two third period goals from the Bruins proved to be the difference, however, as they skated away with a 2-1 decision.

Riley Tufte won a battle for the puck deep in the Wolf Pack's zone late in regulation time. After gaining possession, Tufte centered a pass to Jaxon Nelson. Nelson snapped a shot by Dylan Garand at 14:54, giving the Bruins the lead for good. The tally was Nelson's second of the season.

Garand was sensational for the Wolf Pack in the opening frame, making ten saves to keep the Bruins off the board. He allowed the club to get their footing on the road, which paid major dividends in the final moments of the period.

Alex Belzile struck for the second straight game at 19:08, as he broke the ice with a five-on-five tally. Belzile settled a bouncing puck at the offensive blue line, got just inside the left-wing circle, and snapped a shot that beat Brandon Bussi for his team-leading 18 th goal of the season.

The Wolf Pack outshot the Bruins 12-9 in the second period but could not extend their lead. Dylan Roobroeck had the best chance of the period for the Wolf Pack, creating a partial breakaway. His bid missed by the glove of Bussi, however, keeping it a 1-0 spread.

Tyler Pitlick stung his former team 2:05 into the third period, tying the game. Pitlick worked his way down the right-wing side, cut to the front of the net, and deposited a backhand bid by Garand's right pad.

Nelson's goal late in the period gave the Bruins the lead for good. It proved to be Nelson's first career game-winning goal.

The Wolf Pack applied pressure six-on-five late, but Bussi slammed the door shut, clinching the Bruins a Calder Cup Playoff berth.

The loss marked the Wolf Pack's second regulation loss all season when leading after two periods of play. Both losses have come against the Bruins.

The Wolf Pack continue their road trip next weekend with a set of back-to-back games in Hershey against the Hershey Bears. The weekend set begins on Saturday, Apr. 5, and the puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Coverage is available on AHLTV on FloHockey and Mixlr.

The Pack is back at the XL Center on Friday, Apr. 11, when the Bruins come to town! Join us for $2 drafts and $2 hot dogs until the end of the first intermission.

The puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m.

Tickets are available at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.