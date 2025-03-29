IceHogs' Räty Suspended for Two Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League's Player Safety Committee today announced that Rockford IceHogs forward Aku Räty has been suspended for two (2) games as a consequence of a boarding incident in a game vs. Manitoba on Mar. 28.

Räty will miss Rockford's games tonight (Mar. 29) vs. Manitoba and Friday (Apr. 4) at Grand Rapids.

