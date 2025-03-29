P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot in Victory Over Wolf Pack
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins clinched a spot in the 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs with a 2-1 victory over the Hartford Wolf Pack on Saturday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forward Jaxon Nelson netted the game-winning goal with just over five minutes remaining in the final frame. Tyler Pitlick tied the contest early in the third period. Goaltender Brandon Bussi made 28 stops to earn the victory.
How It Happened
With 52 seconds remaining in the first period, Alex Belzile walked the puck into the slot and fired a snap shot into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the Wolf Pack a 1-0 lead. Pitlick danced through a defender in the right circle and poked a backhanded shot under the goaltender's pads, tying the game at 1-1 with 17:55 to play in the third frame. Jeffrey Viel and Frederic Brunet received the assists. Riley Tufte collected the puck in the corner after taking the body on the forecheck and fired a pass to Nelson cutting down the slot, where he one-timed it into the upper-right corner of the net, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 5:06 left in the third period. Ty Gallagher was credited with a secondary assist.
Stats
Forward Jake Schmaltz made his professional debut. Bussi stopped 28 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 25 shots. The power play went 0-for-3 and the penalty kill was 3-for-3. The Providence Bruins improve to 36-21-4-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Sunday, March 30 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 3:05 p.m.
