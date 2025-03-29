Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets

March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Hershey Bears News Release







(Utica, NY) - The Hershey Bears (39-17-6-1) closed out a franchise-record 10-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Utica Comets (25-30-5-2) on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.

The Bears concluded their road trip, which began March 7 at Cleveland, with a 6-2-1-1 record. Hershey's .758 road points percentage leads the AHL; the club needs to earn three points out of its remaining three road games to be able to match the franchise record for single-season road points percentage at the conclusion of the season (.736, 2023-24), beginning with its Friday, April 4 match at Lehigh Valley.

NOTABLES:

After Utica had established a 2-0 lead by the midway point of the second period, Luke Philp got Hershey on the board with his sixth of the season at 16:23 to cut the Comets lead in half.

The Comets ran their lead up to 4-1 in the third period, but Chase Priskie netted his 12th of the season at 18:15 with Hershey on the power play and Hunter Shepard pulled for an extra skater to trim the deficit back to 4-2.

Alex Limoges returned to the lineup for Hershey after missing the previous five games with an upper-body injury sustained on March 15 at Chicago. He earned an assist on Philp's goal, along with Henrik Rybinski.

The game marked the first time the Bears faced Utica defender Dmitry Osipov since the 2024 Calder Cup champion was traded by Hershey to the Comets on Nov. 29 earlier this season.

Nathan Légaré scored twice for Utica, while Colton White dished out two assists.

SHOTS: HER 21, UTC 25

GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 21-for-24; UTC - Isaac Poulter, 19-for-21

POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; UTC - 0-for-4

THEY SAID IT:

Bears head coach Todd Nelson on the team's loss:

"You know what? We played a decent game. It wasn't our night, the bounces didn't go our way. That happens, but when I looked at this 10-game road trip, if you would've told me we went 6-2-1-1, I'd be pretty happy with that."

NEXT GAME:

The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.