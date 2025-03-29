Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Hershey Bears News Release
(Utica, NY) - The Hershey Bears (39-17-6-1) closed out a franchise-record 10-game road trip with a 4-2 loss to the Utica Comets (25-30-5-2) on Saturday night at Adirondack Bank Center, as the club continued its 2024-25 season, presented by Penn State Health.
The Bears concluded their road trip, which began March 7 at Cleveland, with a 6-2-1-1 record. Hershey's .758 road points percentage leads the AHL; the club needs to earn three points out of its remaining three road games to be able to match the franchise record for single-season road points percentage at the conclusion of the season (.736, 2023-24), beginning with its Friday, April 4 match at Lehigh Valley.
NOTABLES:
After Utica had established a 2-0 lead by the midway point of the second period, Luke Philp got Hershey on the board with his sixth of the season at 16:23 to cut the Comets lead in half.
The Comets ran their lead up to 4-1 in the third period, but Chase Priskie netted his 12th of the season at 18:15 with Hershey on the power play and Hunter Shepard pulled for an extra skater to trim the deficit back to 4-2.
Alex Limoges returned to the lineup for Hershey after missing the previous five games with an upper-body injury sustained on March 15 at Chicago. He earned an assist on Philp's goal, along with Henrik Rybinski.
The game marked the first time the Bears faced Utica defender Dmitry Osipov since the 2024 Calder Cup champion was traded by Hershey to the Comets on Nov. 29 earlier this season.
Nathan Légaré scored twice for Utica, while Colton White dished out two assists.
SHOTS: HER 21, UTC 25
GOALTENDING: HER - Hunter Shepard, 21-for-24; UTC - Isaac Poulter, 19-for-21
POWER PLAY: HER - 1-for-3; UTC - 0-for-4
THEY SAID IT:
Bears head coach Todd Nelson on the team's loss:
"You know what? We played a decent game. It wasn't our night, the bounces didn't go our way. That happens, but when I looked at this 10-game road trip, if you would've told me we went 6-2-1-1, I'd be pretty happy with that."
NEXT GAME:
The Bears continue the 2024-25 regular season, presented by Penn State Health, when they return home to host the Utica Comets on Sunday, March 30, at 5 p.m. at GIANT Center for Hall of Fame Night and Toyota Postcard Night.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from March 29, 2025
- Wolves Drop 3-2 Decision to Firebirds in Overtime - Chicago Wolves
- IceHogs Roll Past Moose 5-2 at the BMO - Rockford IceHogs
- T-Birds Hold off Wild, Shave Magic Number to 6 - Springfield Thunderbirds
- Monsters Fall Short in 3-1 to Stars - Cleveland Monsters
- Öhgren Scores Twice In 4-2 Defeat At Springfield - Iowa Wild
- Wolf Pack Fall 2-1 to Bruins - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Canal Mules Downed by Amerks, 4-2 - Syracuse Crunch
- Bears End Road Trip with 4-2 Loss to Comets - Hershey Bears
- Stars Earn 40th Win to Cap Perfect Road Trip - Texas Stars
- P-Bruins Clinch Playoff Spot in Victory Over Wolf Pack - Providence Bruins
- Griffins Clinch Berth in 2025 Calder Cup Playoffs - Grand Rapids Griffins
- Comets Tame Bears, Win 4-2 - Utica Comets
- The Abbotsford Canucks Earn Their Ninth Straight Win In A 5-1 Victory Over The Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Preview: Phantoms at Rocket, Game #65 - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Penguins Muscle Past Checkers, 5-3 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Late Goals Snap Checkers' Win Streak - Charlotte Checkers
- Iowa Wild Recalls Goaltender William Rousseau, Signs Defenseman Ben Meehan to ATO - Iowa Wild
- IceHogs' Räty Suspended for Two Games - AHL
- Wranglers Fall 8-2 to Condors in Bakersfield - Calgary Wranglers
- Game Day Preview - CGY at BAK - Calgary Wranglers
- Wranglers Add Calgary Boy Carter Wilkie to Roster - Calgary Wranglers
- Wolf Pack Visit Bruins for Divisional Clash - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Game Preview: Condors v Tucson, 7 p.m. - Bakersfield Condors
- Game Preview: Bears at Comets, 7 p.m. - Hershey Bears
- Game #64 Preview: Tucson Roadrunners (30-28-3-2) at Bakersfield Condors (27-25-7-3) - Tucson Roadrunners
- IceHogs and Moose Conclude Season Series - Rockford IceHogs
- Gulls Top Roadrunners, 5-1 - San Diego Gulls
- Cameron Hebig Breaks Roadrunners' All-Time Games Played Record - Tucson Roadrunners
- Abbotsford Dominates In A 5-1 Victory Over The San Jose Barracuda - Abbotsford Canucks
- Silver Knights Can't Complete Comeback, Drop 3-2 Game to Admirals - Henderson Silver Knights
- Barracuda Blitzed by Canucks, 5-1 - San Jose Barracuda
- Condors Score Eight Unanswered in 8-2 Victory - Bakersfield Condors
- Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow - Bakersfield Condors
- Hebig Makes History, But Tucson Comes Up Short Against Gulls - Tucson Roadrunners
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.