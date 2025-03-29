Condors Crush Calgary; Crucial Home Game with Tucson Tomorrow
March 29, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Bakersfield Condors News Release
In front of over 5,000 the Condors drubbed Calgary 8-2 tonight to pull within a point of Tucson for the final playoff spot. The two teams will meet tomorrow night on a jam-packed Saturday at Dignity Health Arena!
Saturday is Youth Jersey Giveaway with the first 2,000 kids, 12 and under, getting a short sleeve #29 Lane Pederson jersey at the game. It's perfect for the warm summer months ahead! Arrive early as a big crowd is expected
Puck drops at 7 p.m. with doors opening at 6 p.m. The fun starts at just $15!
