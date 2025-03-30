Penguins Lose Sunday Matinée in Charlotte, 5-2

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins lost to the Charlotte Checkers, 5-2, on Sunday afternoon at Bojangles' Coliseum.

One day after besting Charlotte, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton (37-19-7-1) felt the wrath of Checkers leading scorer John Leonard, who gathered three points (2G-1A) in his team's revenge game. As a result, rookie netminder Sergei Murashov suffered his first loss in his 12th start in the AHL.

Matt Kiersted buried his first goal of the season on Charlotte's first shot of the afternoon four and a half minutes into the game.

Former Penguin Jesse Puljujärvi polished off a two-on-one rush at 12:57 of the first period, extending the Checkers' lead to 2-0.

Murashov clamped down in the waning moments of the first period and during an early second-period surge from the Checkers, preventing Charlotte from sprinting away with an insurmountable lead.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton finally broke through at 12:49 of the middle frame, when Atley Calvert slammed in a rebound.

The Penguins briefly tied the game with a dart by Valtteri Puustinen just 98 seconds into the third period. However, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton went to the penalty kill shortly thereafter, opening the door for Leonard to put Charlotte back ahead, 3-2.

Leonard and Rasmus Asplund later notched empty netters to conclude the day's offense.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's next game is Friday, Apr. 4, when the Penguins square off against the Cleveland Monsters. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. at Rocket FieldHouse

The Penguins return to Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza on Friday, Apr. 11 for another installation of their historic rivalry with the Hershey Bears. Puck drop between the Penguins and Bears is slated for 7:05 p.m. It will be the last WBRE 28/ WYOU 22 Fan Friday of the season. Select draft beers will be on sale for $2 from 6:00-7:30 courtesy of Coors Light, and there will be postgame player autographs presented by Northeast Music Center.

Season-ticket packages for the Penguins' 2025-26 season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

Every minute of Penguins hockey can be watched online with the league's streaming service, AHLTV on FloHockey. AHLTV on FloHockey provides its subscribers access to not just every regular-season and Calder Cup Playoff game for all 32 AHL teams, but also more than 21,000 hockey contests from other professional and junior leagues on FloHockey, as well as access to all other live event streams and replays across FloSports.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from March 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.