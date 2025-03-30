Amerks Unable to Hold Lead in Overtime Loss to Crunch

March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)

(Rochester, NY) - The Rochester Americans stormed out to a 2-0 lead in the second period, but a rally by the Syracuse Crunch allowed the visitors to force overtime and ultimately come away with a 3-2 win in the weekend finale Sunday afternoon at Blue Cross Arena.

The Amerks extended their point streak to five games, showing a 39-18-4-3 record on the season. With Laval idle Sunday, the Amerks pushed themselves a point closer to first in the North Division, sitting just three points back of the Rocket. Rochester's magic number to clinch a playoff berth also dropped to three, meaning the Amerks can secure a playoff berth as soon as this Wednesday when they return to action against Springfield.

Noah Östlund and Brett Murray each scored for Rochester, with Murray's goal marking the 100th of his pro career.

Devon Levi made 21 saves in his 36th appearance of the season. The second-year pro is 22-10-4 on the year with a 2.23 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage.

FIRST PERIOD

No goals, but several scoring chances were found on both sides of the ice. For the Crunch, Conor Sheary skated in from the right-wing side, studder-stepping in front of the goal for a shot that Levi managed to fend off.

On the other end, Riley Fiddler-Schultz collected a rebound from his initial shot that got blocked, then rang his second drive off the post to the left of Crunch goaltender Brandon Halverson.

Star forward Östlund avoided serious injury at the end boards when Crunch defenseman Max Crozier chased him into the wall, accruing a boarding minor on a hit from behind that knocked Östlund down, but fortunately the rookie centerman recovered instantly.

SECOND PERIOD

To no surprise, Östlund would open the scoring for Rochester, as the Swedish forward finished off a nifty individual play for his 18th goal of the season.

While cutting into the attacking zone after forcing a Crunch turnover, the first-year pro shifted with the puck from the right to left, before shooting against the grain over Halverson's glove 6:35 into the frame.

Murray doubled the lead 13:05 into the period, taking advantage of an Amerks face-off win.

The veteran forward hit the 100-pro goal milestone by collecting the puck off the left circle in the attacking zone, then spinning it toward the net after skating down to the goal line. The puck hopped over Halverson's blocker, riding up the netminder's shoulder and into the net for the 2-0 lead.

Syracuse retaliated 10 seconds later as Jack Finley cut the deficit in half.

Immediately off the center-ice face-off, Syracuse stole the puck, with Conor Geekie floating into the attacking zone. The Lightning prospect dropped a pass to Sheary, who rolled the puck toward the net front for a planted Finley to solve Levi, ending his shutout streak at 93:15 after the Amerks goaltender posted a 28-save shutout Friday against the Islanders.

THIRD PERIOD

The Crunch evened the score with 5:01 to go in regulation as their hometown player, Anthony Angello, made it 2-2 on a one-timer from the left circle.

A delayed penalty on Rochester saw the Crunch with a six-on-five advantage. While up a skater, the puck was twirled across to Angello, who beat a sprawling Levi for the equalizer.

OVERTIME

Overtime started and ended quick, with the Crunch winning possession off the face-off, then entering the Amerks zone. Sheary scooped the puck in center, cruised down the left wing, then shot over the blocker side of Levi 14 seconds in for the game-winning conversion.

UP NEXT

The Amerks begin the final month of the regular season looking to clinch a Calder Cup Playoff berth as they host the Springfield Thunderbirds on Wednesday, April 2 at The Blue Cross Arena. Game time is slated for a 7:05 p.m. start and will be carried live on The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan Rochester as well as AHLTV on FloHockey.

Goal Scorers

SYR: J. Finley (13), A. Angello (10), C. Sheary (18)

ROC: N. Östlund (18), B. Murray (25)

Goaltenders

SYR: B. Halverson - 25/27 (W)

ROC: D. Levi - 21/24 (OTL)

Shots

SYR: 24

ROC: 27

Special Teams

SYR: PP (0/3) | PK (2/2)

ROC: PP (0/2) | PK (3/3)

Three Stars:

1. SYR - C. Sheary

2. ROC - N. Östlund

3. SYR - A. Angello

POST-GAME SOUND AND HIGHLIGHTS

GAME HIGHLIGHTS: https://youtu.be/5BfKTFTb5N8

MICHAEL LEONE POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/IvFwsioC8bQ

BRETT MURRAY POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/2cvnqkAGTLw

NOAH ÖSTLUND POST-GAME: https://youtu.be/wCOlJwFsgx0

