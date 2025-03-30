P-Bruins Fall to T-Birds
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Providence Bruins News Release
Providence, RI - The Providence Bruins fell to the Springfield Thunderbirds 3-2 on Sunday evening at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Forwards Tyler Pitlick and Matthew Poitras found the back of the net.
How It Happened
Mackenzie MacEachern collected a rebound at the left post and flipped the puck into the back of the net, giving the Thunderbirds a 1-0 lead with 6:48 remaining in the first period.
With 35 seconds to play in the second frame, Pitlick blocked a shot in the defensive zone that sent him on a breakaway, where he fired a shot stick side on the goaltender to tie the game at 1-1.
Poitras located a rebound above the crease and flipped a shot inside the left post for a power play goal, giving the P-Bruins a 2-1 lead with 12:44 left in the third period. Georgii Merkulov received the assist.
Nikita Alexanderov took the puck coast-to-coast and fired a shot from the slot and beat the goaltender on the blocker side, tying the game at 2-2 with 1:24 remaining in the third period.
Alexanderov redirected a shot from the point through the goaltender's legs, giving the Thunderbirds a 3-2 lead with 18 seconds to play.
Stats
Goaltender Brandon Bussi stopped 26 of 29 shots. The P-Bruins totaled 37 shots.
The power play went 1-for-2 and the penalty kill was 1-for-1.
The Providence Bruins fall to 36-22-4-3.
Up Next
The Providence Bruins host the Charlotte Checkers on Friday, April 4 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.
