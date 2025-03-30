Reign Earn 21- Win Over Eagles
March 30, 2025 - American Hockey League (AHL)
Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (37-22-3-1) limited the Colorado Eagles (38-17-5-3) to just 18 shots and held on for a 2-1 victory with two successful penalty kills in the final minutes at Toyota Arena on Saturday night.
Pheonix Copley stopped 17 shots in between the pipes to earn his 21st win of the season, while Samuel Fagemo and Glenn Gawdin provided the offense for Ontario who remains in second place in the Pacific Division standings.
Date: March 29, 2025
Venue: Toyota Arena - Ontario, CA
1st 2nd 3rd Final COL 0 0 1 1 ONT 1 1 0 2
Shots PP COL 18 1/6 ONT 32 0/3
GAME PHOTOS | FULL RECAP | HIGHLIGHTS
Three Stars -
1. Glenn Gawdin (ONT)
2. Samuel Fagemo (ONT)
3. Pheonix Copley (ONT)
W: Pheonix Copley
L: Trent Miner
Next Game: Sunday, March 30 vs. Colorado Eagles | 3:00 PM PST | Toyota Arena
